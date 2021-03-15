The community is surrounded by hiking trails, and it’s just a 15- to 20-minute drive from access points to the Appalachian Trail. It also has tot lots and play areas around two lakes, a neighborhood boat launch and a lakeside picnic area.

The Bluffs, a Brookfield Residential community, opened in 2018 and has sold all of the 117 houses in the original development. In November, the company opened West Shore Village, with 77 home sites in two sections, and 33 of 35 lots in the first section have been sold. The second section is expected to open for sales soon. Both sections have house sites on one of two community lakes, and many more that provide lake views from backyards and decks.

Seven floor plans are available, with base prices ranging from the lower $600,000s to the lower $700,000s.

The floor plans are designed for flexibility, with options for gathering, work, study and bedroom spaces on the main level. Three of the floor plans offer a main-level owner’s bedroom suite, with an option to upgrade to a deluxe bathroom. Other main-level options include a sunroom, a porch, a conservatory, a guest bedroom, a mudroom (or family foyer) and a three-car garage. Two-car garages are standard.

On the upper level, the options include an upgraded owner’s bathroom, a loft area (in two floor plans), a fourth bedroom with bathroom (in two floor plans), a fifth bedroom (in one floor plan) and an outdoor veranda and sitting area off the owner’s suite (in two floor plans).

Generally, a finished basement is an upgrade, but a basement rec room is being offered standard by Brookfield for a limited time, company officials said. Optional upgrades for the basement would include a den or a media room.

The furnished model home has the Beckner floor plan, the largest in the community. At the entrance, the house has flexible space outfitted as a dining area. In addition to the kitchen and a “grand room,” the main level also has a pantry, a mudroom and a library convertible to a bedroom with a full bathroom.

The kitchen has upgraded JennAir appliances by Whirlpool, Shaker-style cabinets by Aristokraft, with a dark blue finish, and pendant lights by Kichler with an antique brass finish. The floor has been upgraded from hardwood to laminate from Mannington Restoration. Carpeting by Shaw is another upgraded kitchen flooring choice.

A staircase of stained oak with Craftsman-style railings leads to a flexible upper-level loft space that’s suitable for work, study or recreation. The owner’s suite has the deluxe bathroom upgrade, including Lahara Series fixtures by Delta with a champagne brass finish, Eden Statuary tile by MSI Stone, a soaking tub and an oversize frameless shower.

Nearby: Round Hill is on the National Register of Historic Places and has more than 200 buildings of historical significance. Round Hill’s Hill High Marketplace, in a repurposed orchard packing plant, has art, food and wine for sale. For shopping and dining, Purcellville is close, and Leesburg is not far away. Also near or not far away are many of Loudoun’s vineyards, and historic Harpers Ferry, W.Va., scene of abolitionist John Brown’s raid in 1859, is about a half-hour drive.

Schools: Mountain View Elementary, Harmony Middle, Woodgrove High

Transit: The closest Metro station, Wiehle-Reston East on the Silver Line, is about a 35-minute drive. There is a MARC commuter rail station at Harpers Ferry. Dulles International Airport is about a 30-minute drive. D.C. is about an hour’s drive by way of Route 267 from Leesburg.

The Bluffs at Sleeter Lake, West Shore Village

35908 Platinum Dr., Round Hill, Va.

Builder: Brookfield Residential

Features: Standard exteriors include facades in traditional or Craftsman styles, some with front porches. Stone and brick masonry are available for a two-toned look. Professional landscaping is included. Charging stations for electric cars are available. Standard features include Energy Star-certified appliances, energy-efficient windows with tilt-out sashes by Ply Gem, and programmable thermostats. Kitchens come standard with a central island, granite countertops, Aristokraft birch cabinetry and hardwood flooring. The bathrooms have elongated toilets, chrome-finished fixtures by Delta, pedestal sinks in the powder room, and ceramic tile flooring and a bathtub surround in the owner’s and hall bathrooms. Two-car garages are standard.

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 3 to 7 / 3 to 6

Square footage: 2,948 to 4,548

Homeowners association fees: $65 a month, covering snow and trash removal and maintenance of common areas