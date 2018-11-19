

The condos at 1745 N St. are priced from the mid-$400,000s to $2.999 million. (Benjamin C Tankersley/For The Washington Post)

The rent-vs.-buy decision was a pretty easy one for David Barnstone, a 26-year-old first-time buyer in the District who works at the Society for Neuroscience.

“I’m living in a rental near Dupont Circle and wanted to stay in the immediate area and was thinking that I wanted to stop throwing away money on rent,” Barnstone said. “I like walking my dog on N Street and serendipitously saw a sign for the condos being built at 1745 N.”

The condominium at 1745 N St. NW has 29 units in its Historic Row section and 39 in its Modern Flats section, two buildings — one restored, one new — connected by a courtyard. Developers Duball LLC and Madison Homes joined forces with Resmark Cos., a private equity company, and interior designer Jeff Akseizer on both the renovated and modern sections.

John Segreti, executive vice president for development at Duball, described the Historic Row “as a great opportunity to restore the historic facades of seven rowhouses.”

“We had to find the right craftsmen to restore the grand staircase to meet current building codes yet look beautiful,” Segreti said. “We also had to underpin all the structures to be able to turn the interiors into condo flats.”

As part of the renovation, Segreti said, the builders filled in old staircases, added an elevator shaft and cut through two-foot-thick walls to create a central corridor. “We left the brick walls exposed as much as possible,” he said, “so most of the condos in the historic section have at least one exposed brick wall.”

Courtyard with fire pit: A former horse walk connects the renovated rowhouses, dating to the early 20th century, to the modern building and a private courtyard that will have a fire pit and seats for residents.

Courtyard with fire pit: A former horse walk connects the renovated rowhouses, dating to the early 20th century, to the modern building and a private courtyard that will have a fire pit and seats for residents.

Building the modern section was “like building a ship in a bottle,” Segreti said, because the site, somewhat hidden, is only partially accessible from the street.

Condos in the Historic Row range from 813 to 2,309 square feet and are priced from the upper $600,000s to $2.999 million. Modern Flats units range from 531 to 886 square feet and are priced from the mid-$400,000s to the upper $700,000s.

New construction appealed to Barnstone because his rental building is old and has problems with dampness and mold. “It was also easier to just buy directly from the developer and not have to compete with other buyers for resales,” Barnstone said. “This seemed less complicated.”

Barnstone bought a one-bedroom unit in the Modern Flats for himself and his dog. He said he likes that the modern section is almost hidden from the street, which makes it quieter than his rental apartment, which faces Massachusetts Avenue.

Samantha Block, a 27-year-old lawyer and first-time buyer, was drawn to 1745 N because of its Dupont Circle location and because Modern Flats is new construction.

“I had to break the lease on a sublet in an older place that had been renovated because it had lots of problems, including things falling through my ceiling from the unit above, so I really wanted new construction,” said Block, who purchased a two-bedroom unit with two bathrooms in the modern section.



Units in the Historic Row have two-tone kitchen cabinets with high-gloss cabinets above and wood-grain cabinets below. (Benjamin C Tankersley/For The Washington Post)

Block’s other priorities included finding a condo with a balcony in a pet-friendly development with front desk services. (A full-time desk in the Historic Row also serves the Modern Flats.)

“I looked in Chinatown, Foggy Bottom and Georgetown, too, but I chose this building because this neighborhood and this street are a little quieter,” Block said.

Views of St. Matthew’s Cathedral: The condos at the front of the Historic Row have 9- to 12-foot-high ceilings and window sills that are two-feet deep. Some of the units’ tall windows frame views of the dome of St. Matthew’s Cathedral, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

One model unit, No. 211, has 1,516 square feet, with two bedrooms and two bathrooms. It is priced at $1.699 million. The entrance foyer has a powder room, a coat closet and a closet with a washer and dryer. The open floor plan connects the center island kitchen to a living and dining area with two tall windows overlooking N Street.

The unit has hardwood floors and quartz kitchen counters that resemble marble. The master bedroom faces N Street and the suite includes a walk-in closet and a bathroom with a double-sink vanity. The second bedroom has an attached full bathroom, a small closet and a window that faces another building’s brick wall.

Another Historic Row model unit, No. 208, has 1,210 square feet with two bedrooms and two bathrooms. It is priced at $1.749 million. This unit, at the back of the building, has a view of the Modern Flats. The open floor plan connects the center island kitchen to the living and dining area, which has a bay window and a glass door to a private balcony. The master bedroom suite also has access to the balcony, and it has a walk-in closet and a private full bathroom. The second bedroom doesn’t have a window, but it has a door to a full bathroom that’s also accessible from the entry foyer.



The master bedroom in Unit 211 in the Historic Row faces N Street and the suite includes a walk-in closet and a bathroom with a double-sink vanity. (Benjamin C Tankersley/For The Washington Post)

In the Modern Flats, No. 204 is a one-bedroom, one-bathroom corner unit. It is priced at $524,900. The open floor plan connects the center-island kitchen to the living and dining area. There are many windows, and a glass door leads from the living and dining area to a balcony. The bedroom has a walk-in closet and a linen closet. The entry foyer has a coat closet and a closet with a washer-dryer.

What’s nearby: Next door to 1745 N is the Tabard Inn, a landmark hotel and restaurant. Across the street is the Iron Gate restaurant, known for Italian and Greek food. Residents of 1745 N can walk to countless restaurants, art galleries, bookstores, theaters and bars in the Dupont Circle, Logan Circle and Adams Morgan neighborhoods.

Schools: School Without Walls at Francis Stevens, Cardozo Education Campus.

Transit: The Dupont Circle Metro station, on the for Red Line, is within walking distance. Numerous bus routes, bike-sharing and ride-hailing services provide additional transit options.



The lobby of 1745 N. A full-time desk in the Historic Row also serves the Modern Flats. (Benjamin C Tankersley/For The Washington Post)