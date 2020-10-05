There are nine condos, three per floor. “What’s especially unique is that they all have sizable outdoor space,” said Lindsay Reishman of the Reishman Group, a team of real estate agents affiliated with Compass.

The top three are two-level penthouses with private roof decks. Two first-floor residences open to a grass backyard and stone patio; the third has a balcony, as do the second-floor units.

Diverse neighborhood: Rahima Dosani and her husband, Na’im Merchant, are first-time buyers and the first purchasers. They said they hope to move in to The Griffith in a few weeks.

“We came across the property on Redfin and scheduled a hard-hat tour,” Dosani said. “One of the things that attracted us was that it’s on a single floor and it’s more open and spacious than our current home [a rental in Mount Vernon Triangle]. The building has a great family feel and the neighborhood is diverse, which is another attraction.”

Model 101 is roughly L-shaped with kitchen, living area, outdoor yard, and one bedroom and bathroom to the right of the entrance. Two bedrooms and en suite bathrooms are down a hall to the left. Two doors lead to the yard — sliding doors from the living room and a swing door from an alcove off the kitchen.

Model 302 is a penthouse. The living area, kitchen, dining and sleeping quarters — two bedrooms and a den with a closet but no window — are on the first level.

Standing in the kitchen and looking across the living room and through the large windows facing the street, all you see is a tree’s green canopy. “It doesn’t feel like you’re in the city. It feels private and secluded,” said Brennan Tjelmeland, transaction manager with the Reishman Group.

Stairs lead up to a bright loft with a built-in wet bar that fills the length of one wall. “This wet bar takes the cake, for sure,” he said, although the other two penthouses are also equipped with one. From the loft, a sliding-glass door leads to the roof deck.

“Our design intent was to create a modern, bright space with clean, graphic lines while maintaining warmth and character,” Reishman said. “We also wanted to create large, flexible units that can accommodate a variety of living arrangements.” John Linam Jr. Architect + Associates designed the interior.

Nearby: Dosani said she and Na’im loved the location. “It’s walkable to the Metro and good restaurants. It has great green space and parks,” she said.

A pleasant outdoor space is in walking distance at the end of the block: the Anna J. Cooper Circle Park, replete with benches around the perimeter that are shaded by tall trees. Low-lying shrubs lay inside among the red-brick walkway. Large Victorian houses surround the circle. It’s a quaint neighborhood scene. Historical marker No. 3 at the park’s edge notes the site is on the LeDroit Park/Bloomingdale Heritage Trail. A 1983 black-and-white photo shows the circle park as it was being restored.

The Glenwood Cemetery, at 2219 Lincoln Rd. NE, is open daily. Pick up a map of the grounds and gravesites at the business office. The chapel was designed in 1892 and is a D.C. historic landmark.

Schools: Cleveland Elementary and Cardozo Education Campus (middle and high)

Transit: One side of the street on Third and other local streets are designated for local residential parking only. The closest Metro station, Shaw-Howard University on the Yellow and Green lines, is a 10-minute walk. Florida and Rhode Island avenues are major traffic corridors. Nearby neighborhoods are Bloomingdale and Shaw. Downtown District destinations are within easy reach.

The Griffith

1844 Third St. NW, Washington, D.C.

There are nine condominiums. One is sold; eight are on the market for prices ranging from $995,000 to $1.3 million. Eight parking spaces (four include charging stations) are selling for $40,000 each. Eight storage spaces are selling for $2,500 each. The three penthouses will include a Tesla with a full-price offer.

Builder: District Quarters

Features: Custom solid oak floors run through the residences. Appliances are GE Café stainless steel, including microwave, range hood and stacking washer-dryer. Counters are Calacatta Laza Quartz and soft-close cabinetry is Medallion. The main bathroom is outfitted with Delta and Kohler hardware, Arctic white quartz counters and Avanity natural teak cabinets. Secondary bathrooms have a Kohler bathtub and Medallion cabinets.

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 2 to 3/3

Square footage: 1,419 to 1,793

Condo association fee: $236 to $299 per month.

See models: By appointment through your agent.