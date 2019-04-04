

The Silver Spring house backs onto Brookside Gardens. The dining and kitchen addition was created from a Lindal Cedar Homes kit. (Rachel Roldan)

The little house on a quiet road in Silver Spring evolved over the years. As the family expanded, it did, too.

Roger Williams, who was single when he bought the house in 1978, took one look at the backyard and knew that this was where he wanted to live. The 1943 house backs onto Brookside Gardens, a 50-acre public park. With the park as a neighbor, the only changes to the scenery would be caused by the seasons, not construction. The backyard later provided the perfect setting for his marriage to Jeannie.

But the home’s builder apparently had not cared much about the view. The house had only a handful of small windows that faced the park.

The first renovation corrected this oversight. Roger built a glass addition, using a kit from Lindal Cedar Homes. The new space made it possible to greatly expand the kitchen and create a dining area. It also gave the Williamses an unobstructed view of the wooded landscape. They have a pair of binoculars handy to identify the various birds and other wildlife outside their windows. Radiant heating underneath the tile floors keeps them warm in the winter.

The Williamses were happy in their snug home. Then they had children, a daughter and a son. All of a sudden, a house that had seemed cozy became cramped.

“It didn’t feel small until we started having kids,” Roger said.



The master suite was added in 2001. The bedroom includes a vaulted ceiling and wall of windows that overlooks the backyard. (Rachel Roldan)

The second addition created a family room out of the screened porch and a master-bedroom suite above it. The master bedroom has a vaulted ceiling and a wall of windows that face the backyard, making the space light and airy. When lying in bed, you think you are in a treehouse, Jeannie says.

“As this house has grown, we have grown,” Jeannie said.

While Roger favors the glassed-in dining area, Jeannie’s favorite part of the house remains the living room. Even though it’s part of the original house, it, too, has undergone a transformation. Rich Brazilian koa flooring adds warmth, as does the fireplace, which is on its third surround. Rugged stone replaced the sleek marble, which replaced painted brick.



The living room is part of the original house. It has a fireplace and Brazilian koa flooring. (Rachel Roldan)

The house fits in well with its surroundings. Sprinkled across the property are a variety of plants, including liriope, clematis, peonies, roses, hydrangeas, azaleas, crepe myrtles, dogwoods and hellebores. They provide an ever-changing color palette that can be viewed from inside the home, the balcony that runs next to two of the bedrooms, the back deck or the side patio.

“It’s peaceful,” Roger said.

The three-bedroom, two-bathroom, 2,450-square-foot house is listed at $699,900. An open house is scheduled for Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m.