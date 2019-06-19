1 of 98 Full Screen Autoplay Close Skip Ad × Inside the Washington area?s most expensive homes for sale View Photos The latest listings range from $3.995 million to $7.5 million. Caption The latest listings range from $3.995 million to $7.5 million. HomeVisit Buy Photo Wait 1 second to continue.

Using data from Rockville-based multiple-listing service Bright MLS, we compiled a list of some of the most expensive homes for sale in the Washington area. Listings range from a 22-acre equestrian estate in Middleburg listed for $4.95 million to a historic Georgetown mansion priced at $7.495 million.



The kitchen at 3147 P St. NW, Washington. (HomeVisit)

3147 P St. NW, Washington

$7.5 million

Agent: Jamie Peva, Washington Fine Properties

This Georgetown house, which has had an array of well-known owners since it was built in 1790, has nearly 7,000 square feet of living space with four fireplaces, five bedrooms and six bathrooms. The main level has a formal living room, a formal dining room, a card room, a family room and a center-island kitchen with skylights and a breakfast area. The grounds include a detached three-car garage, a garden and patio with a pond and a swimming pool. The property also includes a guesthouse with a bedroom and a bathroom. This house was previously listed for sale in October 2018 at the same price. Annual property taxes are $51,943.



The backyard of 4 Thompson Circle NW, Washington. (HomeVisit)

4 Thompson Circle NW, Washington

$6 million

Agent: Jim Bell, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

Built in 1929, this Massachusetts Avenue Heights estate rests on a private cul-de-sac. The home has been renovated with modern amenities but retains the original antique French doors, moldings, custom millwork and wood floors. The 9,245-square-foot home has six bedrooms, eight bathrooms and three fireplaces. A terrace overlooks the rear lawn and Rock Creek Park. The home was purchased for $5.8 million in January 2016 and further renovated by the owners. Annual property taxes are $48,411.



Entertaining rooms in 7511 Hampden Lane, Bethesda. (HomeVisit)

7511 Hampden Lane, Bethesda

$5.9 million

Agent: Kara Sheehan, Washington Fine Properties

Built in 2002 by Jeffco and designed by Glenn Fong, this mansion in the Edgemoor neighborhood has more than 12,000 square feet of living space and rests on a half-acre lot near restaurants and shops. The grounds include a three-car garage, a motor court that holds 10 more cars, gardens and terraces. The flagstone entry to the house has two glass and mahogany arched doors opening into the foyer, which has limestone flooring and a curved staircase with an iron railing. Six bedrooms and eight bathrooms provide space for residents and guests, while entertaining rooms have 11-foot high ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows. The house also has two fireplaces and an elevator. Annual property taxes are $56,678.



The heated pool of 9179 Old Dominion Dr., McLean. (BTW Images)

9179 Old Dominion Dr., McLean

$5.5 million

Agent: Dianne Van Volkenburg, Long & Foster Real Estate

Built in 2002, “Le Faucon” includes more than 13,000 square feet of living space on a private five-acre estate with a second entrance off River Bend Road in Great Falls. The grounds include a carriage house with an apartment, a five-stall barn with upper level offices, a fenced paddock, a four-car garage, a tennis court, a heated swimming pool, a hot tub and numerous patios and terraces. Inside are seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, five fireplaces and a two-level foyer with double wood doors and a gallery overlook on the second level. Formal and informal rooms provide space for entertaining, including a family room with a wood cathedral ceiling, a library with a billiards table and a breakfast area wrapped in windows. Annual property taxes are $36,686.



A peek into a bathroom at 2344 Massachusetts Ave. NW, Washington. (HomeVisit)

2344 Massachusetts Ave. NW, Washington

$5.5 million

Agents: Kimberly Casey and Daryl Judy, Washington Fine Properties

This Flemish Revival-style townhouse on Embassy Row has been renovated and remodeled. The townhouse includes five levels reached by an elevator and an attached one-car garage with a heated driveway. Built in 1908, the five-bedroom, seven-bathroom townhouse has 6,760 square feet including a one-bedroom in-law suite on the entry level. The upper level includes an entertaining space with a roof terrace. The house was previously listed for sale at $6.485 million in March 2017. Annual property taxes are $30,642.



The kitchen of 3026 P St. NW, Washington. (HomeVisit)

3026 P St. NW, Washington

$5.5 million

Agent: Nancy Taylor Bubes, Washington Fine Properties

Built in 1810, the Federal-style home in Georgetown’s East Village has been completely renovated. The 5,000-square-foot home has five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, nine fireplaces, formal rooms for entertaining and an open kitchen and family room. An upper-level office suite includes a vaulted ceiling with wood beams and the finished lower level has space for casual entertaining. The master suite includes a two bathrooms and a room-size walk-in closet with dressers and built-in shelving. The property has a rear patio and garden and comes with a two-car garage located two blocks away. Annual property taxes are $28,347.



1881 N. Nash St. No. TS01, Arlington has quite a view from the living room. (Sean Shanahan)

1881 N. Nash St. No. TS01, Arlington

$5 million

Agents: Ron Mangas and Jonathan Taylor, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

This penthouse at Turnberry Tower has been renovated into a modern-style condo by architect Salo Levinas. The 4,447-square-foot condo has three bedrooms, five bathrooms and two large terraces with views of the Potomac River, Washington National Cathedral and Georgetown. Building amenities include a swimming pool and hot tub, a fitness center and concierge services. This unit was previously listed at $7 million in March 2017 and $5.2 million in January 2019. Annual taxes are $45,816 and the monthly condo fee is $3,481.



22876 Foxcroft Rd., Middleburg (Allen Russ)

22876 Foxcroft Rd., Middleburg

$5 million

Agents: Jen Kitner and Christ Malone, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

This 22-acre equestrian estate, located approximately one mile from the center of Middleburg, includes a main barn with six stalls, a tack room and storage; a second two-stall barn, eight fenced fields and a one-bedroom tenant cottage. The landscaped grounds surrounding the main house include formal gardens, an orchard, a swimming pool, a pool house and a carriage house. The stone manor house, built in 1926, has been restored and expanded to include approximately 8,600 square feet with six bedrooms, eight bathrooms and eight fireplaces. In addition to entertaining spaces, the property has amenities such as heated bathroom floors, a security system, a whole house sound system and an emergency generator. Annual property taxes are $23,970.