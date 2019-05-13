1 of 133 Full Screen Autoplay Close Skip Ad × Inside the Washington area?s most expensive homes for sale View Photos The latest listings range from $3.995 million to $7.5 million. Caption The latest listings range from $3.995 million to $7.5 million. By HomeVisit/By HomeVisit Buy Photo Wait 1 second to continue.

Using data from Rockville-based multiple-listing service Bright MLS, we compiled a list of some of the most expensive homes for sale in the Washington area. Listings range from a historic home in Old Town Alexandria priced at $5.7 million to a Potomac mansion with more than 27,000 square feet of living space. In addition, this month’s new listings include a Potomac mansion with garage parking for 18 cars with an underground connection linking the garage spaces to the main house.



In addition to the 27,000 square feet of living space, the home also includes a pool house. (HomeVisit)

•9004 Congressional Ct., Potomac

$10.3 million

Agent: Fouad Talout, Long & Foster Real Estate

Built in 2009, this estate has more than 27,000 square feet of living space on a two-acre site. The property includes a movie theater, ballroom and swimming pool with a pool house as well as multiple guest suites and spaces for entertaining. The four-level house has nine bedrooms, 13 bathrooms, a two-story library, two offices, a catering kitchen in addition to the main kitchen, service quarters, an elevator, four fireplaces and a five-car garage. The house served as the 2017 DC Design House and was previously on the market in 2016 for $10.5 million. Annual taxes are $65,703. The property is scheduled for an auction June 15.



Entertaining is a must on the private roof terrace. (Tod Connell Photography)

•2660 Connecticut Ave. NW, #PH3, Washington

$8.1 million

Agents: Christopher Ritzert and Christie-Anne Weiss, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

This penthouse, one of 32 residences in Wardman Tower, has Palladian windows, restored architectural details and open entertaining spaces indoors as well as a private roof terrace with views of the city. The library and den each have a fireplace. The 4,532-square-foot penthouse has three bedrooms, each with a private bathroom. The master suite has a marble bathroom with heated floors. The condo comes with three parking spaces and valet parking. The monthly condo fee is $6,331 and annual property taxes are $44,200.



The underground garage has space for 10-12 cars and is connected to the main house. (Stu Estler)

•9005 Congressional Ct., Potomac

$8 million

Agents: Jamie Coley, Zelda Heller, Leigh Reed, Long & Foster Real Estate

Built in 2015, this Potomac estate sits on a two-acre lot and includes a hidden underground space for 10 to 12 cars with a tool room and mechanical equipment, a three-car detached garage with a guesthouse above and a three-car attached garage; all garage spaces are connected underground to the main house. The grounds include a saltwater swimming pool, fire pit, waterfall, sport court and pool house with a family room and kitchen. The 14,298-square-foot house includes six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a two-sided fireplace, multiple rooms for formal and casual entertaining, billiard room, theater, gym and art studio.



The outdoor space includes a stream, lawns, gardens, swimming pool and shared tennis court. (HomeVisit)

•4880 Glenbrook Rd. NW

$6.5 million

Agent: Mary Grover Ehrgood, Washington Fine Properties

Built in 1929, this fieldstone house in Spring Valley was renovated and expanded in 1998. The approximately three-fourths of an acre lot includes a stream, lawns, gardens, swimming pool and shared tennis court. The 6,083-square-foot house includes six bedrooms, nine bathrooms and five wood-burning fireplaces. Several rooms on the main level open onto terraces. The main level includes a paneled library, sunroom, formal living and dining rooms, family room and a kitchen and breakfast room with a skylight. The house was previously listed at $7 million in June 2018. Annual property taxes are $39,712.



This double living room serves as the centerpiece of the condo. (Tod Connell Photography)

•2660 Connecticut Ave. NW #7B, Washington

$6 million

Agents: Christopher Ritzert and Christie-Anne Weiss, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

This Wardman Tower condo fills an entire wing of the building and includes hardwood flooring and extensive millwork. The 4,506-square-foot condo includes a double living room, library with fireplace and wet bar, den and formal dining room. The kitchen includes quartz counters and a large island. This two-bedroom, three-bathroom condo has a master suite with two marble bathrooms with heated floors, one of which has a curved wall of windows and a free-standing soaking tub. The condo comes with two assigned garage parking spaces. The monthly condo fee, which includes access to the fitness center and roof deck, is $6,331. Annual property taxes are $33,150.



The French Country-style estate has more than 10,000 square feet of living space. (John Moseley/Moseley Photography)

•6126 Franklin Park Rd., McLean

$5.9 million

Agents: Pamela Hazen, Donna Moseley and John McNamara, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

Built in 2012 by the Galileo Group and designed by architect Glenn Fong, this French Country-style estate has more than 10,000 square feet of living space with six bedrooms, eight bathrooms and five fireplaces. The interior includes stonework, reclaimed beams, vaulted ceilings, iron railings and an elevator. A travertine terrace is accessible from several main-level rooms. Entertaining spaces include a formal dining room, living room and conservatory. The lower level includes a wine grotto, theater room, gym, lounge, game areas and a bar. Annual property taxes are $33,126.



You can walk to Potomac Village from this estate. (HomeVisit)

•9606 Falls Rd., Potomac

$5.8 million

Agent: Mary Magner, Long & Foster Real Estate

Built in 2005, this gated Potomac estate, located within walking distance of Potomac Village, includes two acres of land and 11,571 square feet of living space. The grounds include a saltwater swimming pool, cabana with an outdoor kitchen, bar and seating areas, and a four-car garage with a two-bedroom, two-bathroom guest apartment above. The main house has nine bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, four fireplaces and a kitchen built for entertaining with seating areas, two center islands, two dishwashers, two refrigerators, two cooktops and two ovens. The home includes a formal dining room and formal living room. Annual property taxes are $33,283.



The detailed moldings draw the eyes up to the high ceilings. (Eric Angelus)

•5295 Partridge Lane NW, Washington

$5.8 million

Agent: Michael Rankin, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

Built in 2000, this Colonial Revival-style house designed by Cunningham Quill Architects rests on nearly one acre on a cul-de-sac in the Kent neighborhood of Northwest Washington. The 10,150-square-foot house includes an elevator, seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms and five fireplaces. The rooms have wood floors, high ceilings and detailed moldings. Indoor spaces include a formal living room, formal dining room, large kitchen, library, wine cellar, recreation room, media room, gym and lower level in-law suite. The grounds include multiple terraces, gardens, a swimming pool and two-car garage. Annual property taxes are $41,965.



The grounds include a two-car garage and off-street parking for five cars as well as lawns and a patio. (Jessica Overcash/Jess Cash Photography)

•217 S. Fairfax St., Alexandria

$5.7 million

Agent: Mary Ellen Rotondo, McEnearney Associates

This historic home in Old Town Alexandria, built circa 1780, includes more than 9,000 square feet of living space with six bedrooms, seven bathrooms and six fireplaces. The house includes the original wide-plank hardwood flooring and hand-carved limestone mantels, along with a modern kitchen with a center island and stainless-steel appliances. The lower level has a media room and guest suite with a kitchen, bathroom and living room. A historic smoke house on the grounds is now an office with upgraded smart house features that are also in the main house. The grounds include a two-car garage and off-street parking for five cars as well as lawns and a patio. Annual property taxes are $51,888.