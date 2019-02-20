The Trump bump to Washington’s luxury housing market continues. When Trump administration officials arrived in 2017, they scooped up high-end homes, and paid handsomely for them. Those sales helped reset prices in this market.

Although sale prices in 2018 didn’t match the levels of 2017, they were higher than in previous years. Last year’s top sale — the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia paid $43 million for a McLean estate — set a record for the highest sale price for a residential property n Washington.

Mark Lowham, chief executive and managing partner of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty, was the listing agent on the property. It’s the second year in a row he’s represented the seller in the region’s top sale. In 2017, he sold another McLean estate for $35 million.

“What we’ve done is effectively raise the ceiling on the entire market,” Lowham said. “I think you’ll see more runway across all price points when you do that, but particularly in the upper brackets.”



The most expensive home sold in Maryland in 2018 was 20 W. Kirke St. in Chevy Chase for $5.7 million. (Bonnie Jo Mount/The Washington Post)

Both sales were on Chain Bridge Road in McLean, known locally as the “Gold Coast.” Some might wonder what it is about that part of Northern Virginia that commands top dollar. Another Gold Coast estate, owned by the late James Kimsey, is on the market for $63 million.

“That stretch of the Potomac River, and the natural geography there, is stunningly beautiful,” Lowham said. “I think that’s one reason. The second one is terribly obvious, but it is an incredibly convenient location.”

The Saudis clearly are enamored with McLean and its environs. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia also purchased a piece of land on Chain Bridge Road for $20 million last year, giving it five consecutive properties along the road.



The most expensive home sold in the District in 2018 was 3030 Chain Bridge Rd. NW for $16.5 million. (Maxwell MacKenzie)

They weren’t the only foreign buyers active in the luxury market in 2018. The Slovak Republic bought a Kalorama house, and the Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal acquired a house in Kent.

“I think by global standards [Washington] is still perceived as a pretty good value because a comparable house . . . in most global capitals, global cities, is going to be even more expensive,” Lowham said. “The people who are looking [at these houses] are familiar with those markets, and they’re perceiving significant value.”

For the first time, two condos — one in Woodley Park and the other in Georgetown — made the list, which was compiled with the help of Bright MLS and Black Knight. Maryland was left off the list for the second year in a row. Its top sale — a house in Chevy Chase that sold for $5.7 million — was nearly $2 million below the District’s fifth-place sale and nearly a million below Virginia’s fifth-place sale.