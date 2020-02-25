“If you were to look on a price-per-square-foot basis, you would find that Georgetown has the most expensive houses,” said Jamie Peva of Washington Fine Properties who was the listing agent on two of the top three sales. “You could point to something over in Mass. Avenue Heights [and say] ‘Look, there’s this $10 million, $12 million sale.’ But those are really, really large houses. So if you took a price per square foot of Kalorama and you took a price per square foot of Mass. Ave. Heights, I don’t think they would [be equal].”

Georgetown’s trophy homes also don’t turn over all that often: 1224 30th St. NW was on the market for the first time in 62 years, and 3322 O St. NW sold for the first time in 47 years.

The highest sale price had been steadily creeping up, from $12 million in 2013, to $19 million in 2015, to $35 million in 2017 to a then-record $43 million in 2018. But for the first time in at least seven years, no Washington area home sold for above $10 million last year.

For those wondering if this means that the Washington region’s luxury market is retrenching like New York’s, it’s worth keeping in mind that James Kimsey’s McLean estate sold for a record $45 million last month. (It was listed for $63 million.)

“It’s a good, strong market,” Peva said. “I think it’s a better market than maybe we’ve seen in a while. . . . I’m fully expecting to have a strong spring. I have good listings right now at good prices that I expect to sell. I’m feeling good about the spring.”

Unlike New York, where tax changes have caused a swoon, the high-end market in Washington, which starts at around $3 million to $4 million, picked up in the latter half of the year. Half of the homes on the top 10 list sold in the final three months of 2019. Six of them spent three days or less on the market.

Peva says the reason the two houses he listed sold quickly — 3123 Dumbarton St. NW was on the market for a day, 1224 30th St. NW was on the market for three days — was because they were priced correctly. The sellers didn’t challenge the market by setting an aspirational list price.

“There have been a lot of houses on the market at some very big prices,” he said. “Purchasers haven’t seemed to be willing to pay them. Both of these houses, they were good prices for the houses. They weren’t these astronomical prices.”

There were 54 homes in the District, 39 homes in Virginia and 35 homes in Maryland that sold for $3 million or more. That’s 0.6 percent of sales in the District and 0.1 percent of sales in Maryland and Virginia.

The list, compiled with the help of Bright MLS and Black Knight, includes residential houses and not sales of vacant land such as 7716A Georgetown Pike in McLean, which sold for just under $6.4 million.

$9.1 million

(List price $9.5 million)

3123 Dumbarton St. NW, Washington

6 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms.

Square footage: 7,618.

Lot size: 0.3 acre.

Listing agents: Jamie Peva and Ellen Morell, Washington Fine Properties.

Features: The Henry Foxhall House was built by the former mayor of Georgetown around 1818 as a wedding gift to his daughter Mary Ann and son-in-law Samuel McKenney. It remained in the family until 1946 when Kenyon Bolton, the son of Congresswoman Frances Bolton, bought it and Frances made it her home. Kenyon hired noted architect Rose Greely to design the gardens. Former homeowners include Gerald Rafshoon, the White House communications director for President Jimmy Carter, and Gilbert Greenway, a former CIA officer who served as deputy assistant secretary of the Air Force during the Eisenhower administration. The house, which sold for $7 million in 2012, was featured in Architectural Digest in 2004.

$8.8 million

(List price $13.5 million)

2815 Woodland Dr. NW, Washington

4 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms.

Square footage: 10,897.

Lot size: 0.4 acre.

Listing agent: Marilyn Charity, Washington Fine Properties.

Features: Built in 2010, the modern house of glass, steel and stucco in the Massachusetts Avenue Heights neighborhood was designed for BET chief executive Debra Lee by architect Michael Marshall. Walls of windows frame panoramic views of Rock Creek Park. The main living spaces are elevated above the street to allow unimpeded views. The house has two wings connected by a curved wall of glass, a commercial glass elevator, eight-car garage and restaurant-style chillers in the wine room.

$8.8 million

(List price $9 million)

1224 30th St. NW, Washington

10 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms.

Square footage: 11,100.

Lot size: 0.7 acre.

Listing agents: Jamie Peva, Ben Roth, Lucy Blundon, Hadley Allen and Sassy Jacobs, Washington Fine Properties.

Features: The circa-1840 house in Georgetown began as two homes, which were merged around 1929 by Ruth Hanna McCormick Simms, who was the daughter of a U.S. senator, Mark Hanna, and the wife of another, Medill McCormick. She bought the houses not long after she was elected to Congress. Simms hired Rose Greely to design the garden, which was featured in House Beautiful in 1933. F. Scott Fitzgerald’s daughter Scottie, and Gordon and Nancy Gray also lived in the home, which was featured in Architectural Digest in 1994. Adrienne Arsht, who paid $12.3 million for Melvyn J. Estrin’s Massachusetts Avenue Heights mansion in 2015, scooped up this house in December.

$8.6 million

(List price $8.6 million)

1142 Langley Lane, McLean

6 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms.

Square footage: 8,993.

Lot size: 0.9 acre.

Listing agent: Piper Yerks, Washington Fine Properties.

Features: The 2013 house in Langley Farms was built by Patrick Latessa from Galileo Group and designed by Kristin Peake Interiors. The kitchen has an 8-foot-by-8-foot island and limestone flooring imported from France. The dining room walls are finished with a hand-painted tree-branch motif. The landscaping is by Charles Owen Fine Landscapes.

$8 million

(List price $7 million)

1000 Dogue Hill Lane, McLean

4 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms.

Square footage: 11,660.

Lot size: 0.9 acre.

Listing agent: Heather Corey, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty.

Features: Built in 1996, the Colonial Revival estate was designed by Thomas Pheasant and featured on the cover of Architectural Digest in 2010. The living room has a marble fireplace and velvet wall coverings. The dining room has a bay window and fireplace. The kitchen has stone countertops, two dishwashers, three refrigerators, a wine cooler and two warming ovens. The master suite on the second level has coffered ceilings, a fireplace and his-and-her dressing rooms and bathrooms. A bluestone terrace with a fireplace and outdoor grill leads to a swimming pool, pool house and tennis court. The attached garage can fit three cars.

$7.8 million

(List price $7.8 million)

3949 52nd St. NW, Washington

6 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms.

Square footage: 8,976.

Lot size: 0.6 acre.

Listing agents: Florence Meers and Ben Roth, Washington Fine Properties.

Features: Built in 2017, this Spring Valley Colonial was designed by Barnes Vanze architects and Celerie Kemble and built by Richard Zantzinger. The four-level home has three indoor fireplaces and an outdoor fireplace in the covered porch. The kitchen has a large island with seating and a coffered ceiling. The master suite has his-and-her closets and a private deck. The lower level has a game room, exercise room and wine cellar. The property includes a swimming pool and a hydrangea garden.

$7.8 million

(List price n/a)

8913 Holly Leaf Lane, Bethesda

n/a bedrooms, 8 bathrooms.

Square footage: 10,942.

Lot size: 2 acres.

Listing agent: not available.

Features: Very little is known about this 2016 house in the Avenel community. Repeated efforts to learn the builder’s name were unsuccessful.

$7.7 million

(List price $14 million)

3306 O St. NW, Washington

5 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms.

Square footage: 7,134.

Lot size: 0.2 acre.

Listing agent: Mark McFadden, Compass.

Features: The stately brick Colonial in Georgetown was the longtime home of May Flather, the first commissioner of the local Girl Scouts. Gustav J. Van Lennep built the home in 1928 on what had been the Thomas E. Waggaman estate. Flather bequeathed the house to Georgetown University, which rented out the property before selling it in 1995. The grand entrance hall has French doors that lead to a rear terrace. The master suite takes up the entire front of the house. The property features a large garden, lap pool and parking for six cars.

$7.4 million

(List price $8.9 million)

2550 Landmark School Rd., The Plains, Va.

5 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms.

Lot size: 128 acres.

Listing agent: Helen MacMahon, Sheridan-MacMahon.

Features: Mount Gordon Farm once belonged to Kingman Douglass, an investment banker and former deputy director of the CIA, and his wife Adele Astaire, sister of Fred Astaire. The stone-and-shingle manor house was built in 2006 and has eight fireplaces. The property includes a large, spring-fed pond, a 12-stall stable with tack room, nine paddocks and a farm office. Bartons Creek runs through the property, which is within the Orange County Hunt, one of the most celebrated fox-hunting clubs in the country.

$7 million

(List price $7 million)

3322 O St. NW, Washington

8 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms.

Square footage: 7,310.

Lot size: 0.2 acre.

Listing agent: Eileen McGrath, Washington Fine Properties.

Features: The Bodisco House, a circa-1818 Federal house in Georgetown built by Clement Smith, is best known for the May-December romance between Baron Alexander de Bodisco, the 53-year-old Russian minister to the United States, and 16-year-old Harriet Williams. The Bodiscos had six children during their 14-year marriage. Kimball Firestone, grandson of tire pioneer Harvey Firestone, bought it in 1969 and then sold it to Congressman John Heinz III in 1972. Teresa Heinz and former senator John Kerry made it their home until it was sold in October.

$7 million

(List price $7 million)

9403 Mafi Ct., Great Falls, Va.

6 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms.

Square footage: 16,800.

Lot size: 2 acres.

Listing agent: Daniel Heider and Mark C. Lowham, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty.