The Ridge has been under construction since July with 210 houses scheduled to be built. Of those, 24 have already been sold, 12 are finished and 11 are under construction. Although transit options abound near the community in terms of rail, air and auto, Chance Hall, vice president of sales at Beazer, said buyers in the community like that it is “quietly tucked away yet still convenient to many dining, shopping and entertainment options.”

The community is designed to be kid friendly as it will offer two “tot-lot” play areas, one of which is already complete. Open space and walking trails are also planned with access to the 12.5-mile BWI bike trail that encircles the airport and Patapsco Valley State Park. The community boasts wooded homesites overlooking areas of mature trees.

Personalization: The new Beazer development provides a number of options for its townhouses, starting with a choice of exterior facades that includes brick, stone and layouts built around a bay window. Out back, customers can add a deck to expand entertainment possibilities. Garages come standard with all the townhouses and buyers can swap garage space for a backyard.

“Two-car garage townhomes do not cost more,” Hall said. “For some, a two-car garage is a must. However, other home buyers prefer a backyard.” All the townhouses include finished basements/lower level. Fourth-floor lofts and roof decks can also be added for additional expense.

Floor plan choices provide buyers with more ways to personalize their space.

“All townhomes at The Ridge offer three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms on three finished levels,” Hall said. “Customers can choose floor plans with as many as four bedrooms and three full bathrooms with two half bathrooms.” Kitchens are available with islands or configured for eating in, which leaves space for a dining table.

Even though the community is fairly new, Hall is already figuring out that buyers are attracted to flexibility. “Buyers love the open layouts of the floor plans,” he said. “They love the ability to personalize their home by choosing from two different kitchen and primary bath options at no additional cost. Customers can personalize their home at our state-of-the-art design studio where they can pick and choose upgrades, colors and other options to make their home uniquely theirs.”

Schools: North County High, Lindale Middle and Linthicum Elementary.

Transit: The Ridge is bordered by the Baltimore-Washington Parkway and Route 195 accessed via Ridge Road. The community is less than five miles from BWI. It’s less than two miles from the BWI-RAC Shuttle Service that provides access to rental cars. The Ridge is about three miles from the BWI Airport Rail Station, which is served by Amtrak and MARC trains.

The Ridge

1904 Red Jasper Rd., Hanover, Md.

A total of 210 townhouses are scheduled to be built. Since the community opened in July, 12 have been completed, 11 are under construction and 24 have been sold. Prices range from $399,990 for a three-story, 1,863-square-foot townhouse to $440,990 for a three-story, 2,189-square-foot townhouse.

Builder: Beazer

Features: Dual media electrical outlets are provided in the family room, bedrooms and office. Kitchens feature maple wall cabinets, granite countertops, stainless-steel appliances and LED lighting. Bathrooms offer dual-bowl vanities, quartz vanity tops, ceramic tile flooring and tub surround. Owner’s suites have a walk-in closet and ventilated shelving. All the residences include finished basements. Fourth-floor lofts and roof decks can also be added as options.

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 3 to 4/3 to 5

Square footage: 1,863 to 2,213