On Nov. 11, 1873, William McVeigh punched a judge in a confrontation involving this house in Old Town Alexandria and its next-door neighbor.

According to a report in the Evening Star, McVeigh assaulted Judge J.C. Underwood of the U.S. District Court in Richmond and called him a “hypocritical scoundrel.” He also accused the judge of “robbing him and making his family paupers.”

The report went on to state that “a few blows were administered by McVeigh. No resistance whatever was offered on the part of Underwood.”

Underwood had obtained McVeigh’s property under the terms of the Confiscation Act, a law enacted during the Civil War that authorized federal military commanders to seize property from people aiding the rebellion against the United States. Twelve years after leaving his home, McVeigh was still bitter.

Mc­Veigh bought the brick house next door to this one in 1847. He bought this house lot



The circa 1851 house retains many of its period features but has been updated for today’s living. (Bob Narod)

four years later, razed the frame house on it and built another brick house. He later restyled the house next door to match it.

Alexandria was occupied by federal troops from 1861 to 1865, during which time McVeigh abandoned the houses. This house became the residence and headquarters of the military governor, Brig. Gen. John P. Slough, a former lawyer and politician from Cincinnati. Slough administered martial law in the city, and he remained in the home until President Andrew Johnson appointed him chief justice of New Mexico’s territorial Supreme Court.

It is unclear whether Underwood ever inhabited the house. It was listed for sale in 1889 for $7,500.

Laurence Stabler, a well-known real estate and insurance businessman in Alexandria, lived in the house from the late 1800s until the mid-1920s. Mary P. Lloyd resided here from the 1930s until her death in 1950. A daughter, also Mary, and the daughter’s husband, Lawrence Fawcett, remained in the home until the late 1970s. When they married, the wedding was written up in the Alexandria Gazette because “both families prominently identified with Alexandria since the beginning of its history.”

The house was extensively renovated about 10 years ago by previous owners, and the current owners have continued to update it since they bought it six years ago. However, many features from McVeigh’s time remain, such as the curved walls and handmade plaster moldings.



The home has eight fireplaces, including this one in the family room. (Bob Narod)

The entrance hall features high ceilings, curved stairs and an antique chandelier. The living room has two wood-burning fireplaces with matching marble mantels. Its tall windows have pocket shutters.

The updated kitchen has cherry cabinetry, granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances. French doors in the spacious breakfast area lead to the garden.

The master bedroom suite has matching antique brass chandeliers and fireplaces with original mantels.

A patio garden has an antique copper fountain. Besides a small garage for storage, there are two parking spaces.

The four-bedroom, four-bathroom, 5,148-square-foot house is listed at just under $3.5 million.