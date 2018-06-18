1 of 10 Full Screen Autoplay Close Skip Ad × Buying New | Preserve at Westfields in Chantilly, Va. View Photos Prices in the community range from $574,900 to $759,900 for townhouses by Craftmark Homes and from $595,000 to $680,000 for townhouses by Van Metre Homes. Caption Prices in the community range from $574,900 to $759,900 for townhouses by Craftmark Homes and from $595,000 to $680,000 for townhouses by Van Metre Homes. Benjamin C Tankersley Buy Photo Wait 1 second to continue.

Tim and Teri Telega moved into the Preserve at Westfields in Chantilly, Va., this month from San Antonio.

“My wife got a promotion and brought us this way,” Tim Telega said.

They already feel at home. Of course, it helps that they brought along their pets — Maui, their terrier-mix pup, and cats Mischa and Baylen.

But kidding aside, they love their new home.

“There’s a lot to do here,” Telega said.

Preserve at Westfields is a residential and commercial development on 51 acres in Fairfax County. The property is bisected by the road Lakeside Crossing.

The residential component will have 155 townhouses to buy — 89 by Craftmark Homes and 66 by Van Metre Homes. It will also have a mix of rental units, stores and restaurants.

“Originally this was all zoned commercial,” said Kenneth G. Maim, president of Craftmark Homes. “We took it through rezoning to make it mixed-use.”

[Mateny Hill can’t wait to be a neighborhood]

Craftmark partnered with Elm Street Development to develop the rentals, stores and restaurants. Craftmark is a local, privately owned family company, in business for 27 years, that has built more than 8,000 homes in the D.C. area.

“Both my sons work with me. We have a succession plan in place,” Maim said.



Craftmark Homes will build 60 townhouses at Preserve at Westfields, ranging from $574,900 to $759,900. (Benjamin C Tankersley/For The Washington Post)

The Craftmark townhouses come in two floor plans — Westfield is a smaller house with a one-car garage and Glendale is a larger house with a two-car garage. Both models have roof terraces. Twenty-nine homes back onto a forest preserve that will not be developed.

Patrick Kiley said the roof terrace was a major draw for him and his wife, Sheri.

“This is our first home, and we like being in a brand-new development,” he said. “I lived in Centreville my whole life, and my parents live in Sequoia Farms [in Centreville]. I went to school in North Carolina and came back here for work. We were one of the first to move here in May.”

Bethany Stewart is the sales manager for McWilliams Ballard, the company handling sales. Stewart said she knew of other buyers who “lived in Chantilly years ago and are coming back.”

[Multilevel condos reach the higher end of Shaw]

Telega turned the top floor, which is offered as a bedroom and lounge area into an expanded man cave.

“I knocked down a wall and turned the four-bedroom house into a three-bedroom. I put in pool, poker and foosball tables. A little beer fridge is already there. I added a freezer for the Jagermeister, which needs ice,” he said.



The kitchen has maple cabinets, quartz counters, a single-bowl under-mount stainless steel sink and soft-close drawers and cabinets. (Benjamin C Tankersley/For The Washington Post)

In the Glendale model, the main living floor has a central kitchen, with a large kitchen island, between the family room and dining room. An optional deck can be added off the family room. Two second-floor bedrooms are roughly equaled sized, each with an en-suite bathroom.

The ground-level room that adjoins the garage is marketed as a rec room with a powder room, but it can be converted to a bedroom and bathroom. A glass door leads to a stone patio.

Large windows let in light throughout the home, even in some of the bathrooms.

Living there: There are trails on the property for walking, running and biking. Flat Lick Stream Valley Park, a woodsy area with fishing and paved paths, is close by. Ellanor C. Lawrence Park, south of Chantilly, spreads over 650 acres, with forest, streams and a pond. The park’s Walney Visitor Center has live animal exhibits, historic exhibits, children’s activities and a greenhouse.

Two golf courses are nearby.Pleasant Valley Golf Club is a public course; Chantilly National Golf and Country Club has a private one.

Shopping: Groceries, shops and commercial services can be found at Chantilly Crossing Shopping Center, East Gate Marketplace and Sully Place Shopping Center in Chantilly and Sully Station Shopping Center in Centreville. A Wegmans opened in Chantilly this month.

Schools: Cub Run Elementary, Ormond Stone Middle, Westfield High.

Transit: Chantilly is four miles north of Centreville, eight miles south of Reston, 11 miles west of Vienna and 16 miles west of Tysons Corner. A Fairfax Connector bus route runs from Chantilly to the Vienna/Fairfax-GMU Metro station. The Wiehle-Reston East Metro station is about 10 miles away.



Both the Westfield and Glendale models have roof terraces. (Benjamin C Tankersley/For The Washington Post)