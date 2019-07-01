

The condominium building at 12th and Kearny streets in Northeast Washington will have 11 units, ranging from $499,990 to $624,900. (Benjamin C Tankersley/For The Washington Post)

At 12th and Kearny streets in Northeast Washington’s Brookland neighborhood, a 11-unit condominium building is in the last stages of construction.

Congressional Properties, the developer, replaced a dilapidated single-family house with this three-story building. The facade is cement siding that looks like red brick. Large, black-framed windows send lots of sunlight into the units.

“For most of the day, you don’t need to use artificial lighting because there are so many big windows. You get enough natural light to illuminate your home,” said Woody Woodill, project director for Construction Development, the builder.

The neighborhood has modest two-story houses — some renovated, some new-builds — and a few multifamily buildings. “It has a nice cross section of houses, low-rise buildings and infill projects that have urbanized the area in recent years while maintaining its charm,” said Brian Athey, president of Congressional Properties.

“I grew up in the country, in Haymarket, Virginia,” Athey added. “One of the reasons I like Brookland is because the large, leafy trees and older homes on large lots remind me of my younger days.”

Brookland has become more of a condominium market in recent years, said D’Ann Lanning, director of new construction for Trent & Co, which is handling sales and marketing. “People really want to be here,” Lanning said.

Mostly ‘duplexes’: The 11 units have a variety of layouts. Two are one-bedroom units, and nine have two bedrooms. Seven are “duplexes,” with rooms on two floors, and of these, six have private outdoor space, which can take the form of a roof deck or a balcony. The developer aims to have the building ready to occupy in September.

The model unit, 202, has 1,093-square-feet, with two bedrooms and two bathrooms, one of each on the building’s second and third floors.

The unit has an open-plan living room and kitchen. The large kitchen island has a sink and a dishwasher. The stacked washer and dryer share a double closet with utilities. The living room, on one side of the kitchen, has windows on two walls. A bedroom and a full bathroom are on the other side of the kitchen. The bedroom has a large closet.

A bedroom suite on the upper level has a bathroom and a large closet. The bathroom has a double-sink vanity and double-size shower. The upper level also has a balcony on one end and a roof deck, a few steps up, on the other.



The kitchen has stainless-steel appliances and quartz countertops. (Benjamin C Tankersley/For The Washington Post)

Nearby: Brooks Mansion, built in the late 1830s and surrounded by attractive grounds, is an example of the Greek Revival architecture characteristic of a number of prominent Washington buildings. It was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1975. Today, it’s the production facility of the District’s Office of Cable Television, Film, Music and Entertainment.

Neighborhood dining and retail establishments include the Smith Public Trust tavern; The Bike Rack and Filter Coffeehouse (a combination bicycle store and coffee shop); and Busboys & Poets, a restaurant and bookstore. Dance Place offers lessons for adults and children in a variety of dance styles. Monroe Street Arts Walk has art studios and galleries. A farmers market operates 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays on the Arts Walk.

The National Arboretum, 444 acres of gardens and other greenery, and the National Park Service’s Kenilworth Park and Aquatic Gardens are both in Northeast Washington. The seven-mile Fort Circle Parks Hiker-Biker Trail runs between Civil War sites in Southeast and Northeast Washington.

Schools: John Burroughs Elementary, Brookland Middle, Dunbar High.

Transit: The Brookland-CUA Metro station, on the Red line, is within walking distance. Michigan Avenue, Rhode Island Avenue (Route 1) and South Dakota Avenue are nearby.



Seven of the units have two floors, and of these, six have private outdoor space, which can take the form of a roof deck or a balcony. (Benjamin C Tankersley/For The Washington Post)

1201 Kearny St. NE, Washington

There will be 11 condominium apartments, ranging from $499,990 to $624,900.

Builder: Landmark Construction Development

Developer: Congressional Properties

Features: The condos have oversize Anderson windows and glass-front doors that maximize natural light. Stainless-steel appliances and quartz counters are installed in the kitchens. Bathroom floors are laid with white penny tiles. Select units have rooftop decks.

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 1 to 2 / 1 to 3

Square-footage: 488 to 1,129

Condominium association fee: $88 to $176 a month.

View model: By appointment.

Contact: D’Ann Lanning at 202-670-2131.