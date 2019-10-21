Nancy and Robert Rivas and their children moved there in early October. “We looked for a rancher where we could retire in five years. When we saw the model, we looked at each other and thought we can look forward to the future,” Nancy Rivas said.

Jean and Christopher Mays are watching their house go up now and anticipate moving in next summer. They’ve lived in Gaithersburg, Md., for decades. “We’re really drawn to being in the country,” Jean Mays said.

Screened porch: The builder, Wormald Homes, offers the modern farmhouses in three floor plans: the single-level Crawford and the two-level Osborne and Taylor. All the floor plans have a two-car garage.

“We were conscious of working in a bucolic country setting, and Frederick has a rich history of farming,” said Ken Wormald, a managing partner and leader of the company’s architectural design team. “So we thought, ‘Let’s do a fresh take on the modern farm trend.’ We pushed the envelope on open-plan living. In the Taylor, we created a seamless threshold between the inside and outside.”

The model home, with the Taylor floor plan, has an optional 12-by-20-foot screened porch, in the back, that is reached from the dining area through a three-panel sliding glass door. The three panels, instead of one or two, allow for a bigger opening, which can make the porch part of a continuous space with the inside of the house. A high-tech screen material renders the porch’s screens almost invisible.

“Even when the weather is bad and the glass doors are shut, you’ll feel close to the outdoors because the light comes through,” said Lisa Stuart, Wormald sales manager.

The kitchen is next to the dining area. On one side of the kitchen and dining room is the great room, and an adjoining deck or patio is an option there. On the other side, the house has a “keeping room” — traditionally a sitting room kept warm by the nearby kitchen — and a home office, or studio, surrounded by glass.

“When people are working on their computer, they still want to see light, and when they want a private conversation they can close the door,” Wormald said. The studio can be reconfigured as a bedroom suite.

Stairs to the second floor are in the entrance hallway at the front of the house.

At the top of the stairs, the model home has a media room occupying space that could become a playroom, a lounge or a children’s homework room. A nearby laundry room has a washer and dryer, sink, cupboards and windows. All the bedrooms have walk-in closets. Two have private bathrooms, and two share a bathroom.

The builder added a hidden retreat, or man cave, on the lower level. “People get a kick out of that,” Wormald said. A recreation room comes standard, for a limited time, on the lower level, along with a large unfinished room.

Amenities: The Landsdale community has a spacious clubhouse, eight-lane Olympic-size pool, a leisure pool, tennis courts, a sport court, trails, amphitheater, playground, tot lot and several small parks.

Nearby: Whiskey Creek Golf Club, Hope Valley Golf Course and Rattlewood Golf Course are all a short drive away. Holly Hills Country Club is open to members and guests. Area parks include Wildcat Forest, Great Seneca Stream Valley Park and the Upper and Lower Magruder Branch parks.

Shopping: Urbana has Giant Food, Whole Foods, Lowe’s, Target, Staples and Talbots, as well as restaurants, cafes, bars, banks and various sporting goods, fashion, fitness, books and furniture businesses. The city of Frederick has many shops and restaurants downtown, and there are shopping malls and outlets nearby.

Schools: Green Valley Elementary, Windsor Knolls Middle, Urbana High.

Transit: Monrovia is eight miles from Frederick, where commuters can board the MARC train to Washington (with stops at Rockville and Silver Spring for transfers to Metro.) Landsdale is near Interstate 70 and not far from I-270.

Landsdale

11070 Emerald Crown Dr., Monrovia, Md.

Wormald Homes is developing 30 single-family home sites. Twenty-seven are for sale at base prices ranging from $574,900 to $651,900, including the house. The builder is offering a limited-time incentive: Buyers will receive, at no cost, the screened porch with multi-slider wall system and a gas fireplace, with mantel and surround, in the great room — altogether valued at $50,000.

Builder: Wormald Homes

Features: These farmhouse-inspired modern houses, each with a two-car garage, have two or three levels, with a finished recreation room on the lower level (standard for a limited time). Ceilings are nine feet high. There are hard-wired smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, deadbolt locks on exterior doors, a whole-house sprinkler system and gas heating. Kitchens are outfitted with 42-inch maple cabinets, granite counters, a stainless-steel undermount sink, a walk-in pantry and Whirlpool stainless-steel appliances.

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 3 to 6 / 3 to 5

Square-footage: 2,639 to 5,720

Homeowners association fee: $96 a month

View model: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

Contact: Lisa Stuart at 301-631-0335 or https://wormald.com/new-homes/landsdale/

