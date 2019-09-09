

At the Cascades at Two Rivers in Odenton, Md., 75 houses are planned, and more than 30 have been sold. Base prices range from $629,990 to $704,990. (Benjamin C Tankersley/For The Washington Post)

When Bob and Jeanette Blankenship went looking for a new home, the kitchen was a major consideration.

Jeanette Blankenship also wanted a neighborhood that reminded her of living on a military base. The Blankenships, a military family, cherish their time in Northern Italy, where they were stationed at an air base for six years and where their son was born.

Their new home — a single-family house in the Cascades at Two Rivers neighborhood in Odenton, Md. — appears to satisfy both requirements and more.

Bob, who loves to cook and considers himself the family chef, gave the kitchen a glowing review. And most of the Blankenships’ neighbors are military families like theirs.

The development is a prime location for service members. Fort Meade is close by in Anne Arundel County, and Joint Base Andrews, where Jeanette Blankenship works, is about a 35-minute drive away in Prince George’s County. Seventy-five houses are planned, and more than 30 have been sold.

“We’ve always been military, and we have been all over the world,” she said. “Here, we get a sense of family, and everybody is willing to help out. We definitely get that feeling here.”



Kitchens have flat-panel cabinets, granite counters, an 11½ -foot center island and Frigidaire and Electrolux appliances. (Benjamin C Tankersley/For The Washington Post)

Mudroom and large pantry: The Blankenships purchased their house site in February through Stanley Martin and moved in over the summer. They chose the Toby design. The four-bedroom, three-bathroom floor plan ranges from 3,500 to 6,000 square feet.

“What really sold us on the Toby is the mudroom that is coming off of the garage,” said Bob Blankenship, who is retired. “The pantry as well, it is larger than the other models. And the kitchen, it is just epic.”

The 11 1/ 2- foot-long kitchen island checked another item on the family’s list because it can store all of Jeanette Blankenship’s kitchen gadgets. All the Two Rivers models have open kitchens and living areas, which helps meet the family’s entertaining needs.

Plenty of recreation: The Cascades at Two Rivers offers an “active adult” community for people 55 and older. Neighborhood amenities include a pool, a playground, tennis and volleyball courts, a dog park and hiking trails that go to Annapolis. A basketball court and a 160-acre environmental park are planned. A recreation center, with a 24-hour gym, meeting rooms and a kitchen for events, is expected to open next year.



The master bedroom in the Breckenridge model is shown. (Benjamin C Tankersley/For The Washington Post)

The master bathroom has Kohler fixtures, marble countertops, a double-sink vanity and ceramic tile floors. (Benjamin C Tankersley/For The Washington Post)

“It is a lot of families,” said Brea DePina, a sales manager for Stanley Martin.“ I see a lot of people coming here and purchasing their second home, so they’re move-up buyers, which is awesome. Our homes cater to a more family dynamic because of the amenities at Two Rivers.”

What’s nearby: Wegmans, Giant Food, Safeway, Harris Teeter and Target are about two miles away. Waugh Chapel Towne Centre and the Village at Waugh Chapelhave a wide variety of shops, restaurants and services. Annapolis Mall and Arundel Mills Mall are within a 20-minute drive. The neighborhood is close to the Patuxent River and Crofton Country Club.

Schools: Crofton Elementary, Crofton Middle and Arundel High.

Transit: Major thoroughfares include Interstate 95 and 495. The Odenton MARC commuter rail station is seven miles away on the Penn Line, which provides service to Washington, Baltimore and Baltimore-Washington International Marshall Airport, among other stops. The drive is about 35 minutes to Washington, 25 minutes to Annapolis and 25 minutes to BWI.



Neighborhood amenities include a swimming pool, a playground, tennis and volleyball courts, a dog park and hiking trails that go to Annapolis. (Benjamin C Tankersley/For The Washington Post)