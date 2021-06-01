Features: Standard features include four finished levels with nine-foot ceilings; a fourth floor with a bedroom, full bathroom and a terrace; a Bosch kitchen appliance package; quartz countertops in the kitchen and bathrooms; five-inch-wide engineered hardwood hickory flooring on the entry and main levels; crown molding in areas of the main and entry levels; oak stairs with white risers, Craftsman-style railings and white balustrades on the entry and main levels; Kohler Forté chrome fixtures with a rain showerhead and frameless shower door in the owner’s suite bathroom; and a finished two-car garage with decorative pavers in the alleys and driveways. The neighborhood has landscaped open green spaces with park benches, and the tree conservation area offers serene views from the upper floors.