“I said clearly life is changing, and that was literally the motivation,” Mitchell said.
What Mitchell found was a large townhouse in the Towns at Wade’s Grant in Millersville, a section of Anne Arundel County that is about 20 minutes from both Baltimore and Annapolis. K. Hovnanian Homes plans to build 65 townhouses there. The units are 24 feet wide, and the floor space ranges from 2,496 to 2,826 square feet.
Mitchell enjoys entertaining, and her apartment building had a ballroom that was good for that purpose. “But when I saw this amazing gourmet eat-in kitchen, I said, ‘My word, this is it.’ And it was a townhouse. Most single-family homes don’t have this capacity.”
Most of the Wade’s Grant townhouses have been sold, but about a dozen are still available for purchase. K. Hovnanian Homes welcomes buyers to tour the furnished model home, which showcases standard features and optional bells and whistles.
The three-story model home can be entered through the front door, a back door or the two-car garage. The front door opens into a small foyer with steps leading up to the main level. Doors from the garage and the backyard open into a recreation room, with more stairs to the main level.
The recreation room occupies about 13 by 23 feet of flex space, including a closet that can be converted to a powder room. Mitchell turned this space in her townhouse into a ground-floor suite for her mother.
The sun-drenched main level has an open floor plan with the great room, the dining room and the kitchen in a continuous space that has hardwood floors, nine-foot ceilings and recessed lighting throughout. The model home uses strategically placed furniture, artwork, rugs and other subtle means of indicating function (kitchen, dining, great room).
The kitchen, also about 13 by 23 feet, has an oversize center island with a sink, a built-in dishwasher and ample counter space for a breakfast bar that seats six people. There are white birch cabinets (some with glass doors), stainless-steel appliances, two pantries and a small desk or work station. Buyers have the option of adding a deck outside the kitchen, or they can put a sunroom there as part of an optional 10- by 11-foot extension, or bump-out, that enlarges the interior on all three floors.
The dining area, between the kitchen and the great room, has a large eye-catching light fixture. The roughly 16-by-16-foot great room looks out from the front of the unit and has a powder room in a corner at the top of the stairs.
When she started working from home, Mitchell said, an inviting home office became very important to her. “I love natural light, and I had to have trees,” she said of her office on the main level. “I’m just surrounded my nature.”
On the top floor, the model home has three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a sizable laundry room. The owner’s suite, with its private bathroom and walk-in closet, has an optional tray ceiling and a chandelier in the bedroom. The owner’s bathroom has two sinks and a large shower.
Two bedrooms at the other end of the townhouse share a hall bathroom, and one of them has a walk-in closet,
The neighborhood was built on tree-lined streets and has a large picnic pavilion, a tot lot, a dog park and walking paths.
Schools: Southgate Elementary, Old Mill Middle School, Old Mill High School
Transit: Residents can commute to Baltimore or Annapolis by way of the I-97, Route 100 or I-695 corridors. The MARC/Amtrak (commuter/intercity) rail station near Baltimore-Washington International Marshall Airport is about 10 miles from Wade’s Grant.
Nearby: Kinder Farm Park, Baltimore Washington Medical Center, Waugh Chapel Towne Centre, Arundel Mills mall, other shopping and dining.
The Towns at Wade's Grant
203 Harvest Blossom Rd., Millersville, Md.
Prices start at $493,990.
Builder: K. Hovnanian Homes
Features: Three-story townhouses have an attached two-car garage in front. Kitchens have a large center island (with a breakfast bar), stainless-steel appliances, birch cabinets and granite countertops. Bathrooms have birch vanities with cultured marble counters, Moen faucets, and ceramic tile tub/shower surrounds in full bathrooms. Two bedrooms on the third floor have walk-in closets. A three-story bump-out extension in the back is an optional upgrade.
Bedrooms / bathrooms: 3/3 (including powder room)
Square-footage: 2,496 to 2,826
Homeowner association fee: $100 a month
Contact: Jack Leatherman and Joe Macco, 301-205-5120