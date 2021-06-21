The kitchen, also about 13 by 23 feet, has an oversize center island with a sink, a built-in dishwasher and ample counter space for a breakfast bar that seats six people. There are white birch cabinets (some with glass doors), stainless-steel appliances, two pantries and a small desk or work station. Buyers have the option of adding a deck outside the kitchen, or they can put a sunroom there as part of an optional 10- by 11-foot extension, or bump-out, that enlarges the interior on all three floors.