The property includes several barns and three houses — the log cabin, Woolf’s Mill House and Hill House. The best-known is the 19th-century log cabin, which Mellon restored for her friend Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis in 1985 and 1986.

AD

Distinguished homes for sale in the D.C. region share Share Email this link Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn View Photos View Photos Next Image Oak Spring Dairy farm in Upperville, Va. | The 156-acre property known as Oak Spring Dairy was once part of the sprawling 2,000-acre Mellon estate in Upperville, Va. It is the first parcel to go back on the market since the estate was split up and sold. It is listed at just under $5 million. (Bryan Esposito/Upward Studios)

The two-bedroom, three-bathroom dwelling retains many of Mellon’s elegant and practical touches. Hand-painted tiles from Florence are paired with Formica countertops. A kitchen cupboard painted Bunny Mellon blue, to match the diamond-pattern painted floor, is across the room from Maytag and GE appliances.

AD

The secret spaces — a closet hidden beside the fireplace and a stair step that rises to reveal a storage nook, to name a couple — also set the home apart.

“There are hidden details everywhere,” owner Elizabeth Epley told Architectural Digest, which featured the log cabin in 2018. “They feel like gifts that we are constantly discovering.”

When Elizabeth and her husband, Mark, bought the property in 2015, they asked Malcolm Robson, who had done the painting for Mellon, to repair places that were worn, such as two spots outside the tub in the upstairs bathroom. According to Elizabeth, he declined, saying Mellon would have loved the wear and tear.

AD

Other than replacing the roof, the Epleys made few changes to the log cabin. They made extensive improvements to Woolf’s Mill House and Hill House.

Records are unclear about when Woolf’s Mill House was built. It could have been built by Caleb Whiteacre at the same time he built the mill, around 1798, or it could have been added in 1804, according to Oak Spring Garden Foundation documents.

AD

The mill stopped working sometime between 1900 and 1930, but parts of it remain. Two millstones serve as doorsteps to the house. The two-bedroom, three-bathroom house, on a rise above Goose Creek, gets its name from Francis M. Woolf, who was one of Mosby’s Rangers during the Civil War and who lived there.

AD

Award-winning Snickerdoodle and the other Brown Swiss cows that once grazed the verdant pastures are no more. And the barn that housed the milking stations and cheesemaking facility has been transformed by the Epleys into a gathering space and offices. To cleverly disguise the holes left in the hand-painted tiles by the cheesemaking equipment, the couple had local artist Joan Gardiner create ceramic flora and fauna for the walls.

The four-bedroom Hill House is on a hill above the log cabin and Woolf’s Mill House.

AD

The property, which is under Virginia Outdoor Foundation and fox hunting easements, has natural springs, sprawling meadows and mature woods. It is listed at just under $5 million.

Listing agent: Cricket Bedford, Thomas & Talbot Real Estate

Previous House of the Week

More Real Estate:

AD