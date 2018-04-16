

At Key & Nash in Rosslyn, Va., the condominium building has 22 condos remaining priced from $629,900 to $1,099,900. Four of the townhouses are for sale, listed from $1,199,900 to $1,259,900. (Benjamin C Tankersley/For The Washington Post)

Moving to the Washington area from Los Angeles led beverage company sales executive Patrick Guerin to buy a two-bedroom apartment in Key & Nash, a new condominium building in Rosslyn, Va.

The seven-story building is named for its location at Key Boulevard and North Nash Street, within a short walk to offices, restaurants, stores and Metro.

“The neighborhood is great. I work in both D.C. and Virginia, and it is extremely accessible to both areas,” says Guerin, 34, who moved into his home in late March. “The building is modern and updated, and I can control everything — the heating, lighting, window shades, locks — through my phone.”

The 63-unit condominium is designed by Washington-based R2L Architects with cutting-edge systems, as well as facades honoring past traditions. Brick bays are accented with decorative patterns and metal balconies, and the top story is paneled in metal.

Six three-story rowhouses — two have sold — are part of the development and their gray-painted facades stand out from the taller red-brick building where most of the units are housed.

The townhouses can be entered from North Nash Street or from the parking garage. They open to living spaces on the ground floor, and a staircase on one side leads to two bedrooms and a bathroom on the second level, and the master suite on the top floor. Prices for the remaining four townhouses range from $1,199,900 to $1,259,900.

The seven-story building is named for its location at Key Boulevard and North Nash Street.

High-end appliances: The condos encompass a broad range of sizes, from a one-bedroom with a den, priced from $629,000 to $679,000, to a three-bedroom listed for $1,084,900 to $1,099,900. All but one of the two-bedrooms have sold, and two of the two-bedroom units with dens are still on the market, priced at $989,900 to $1,069,900.

The condos have nine-foot-high ceilings, standard, five-inch-wide hardwood flooring and open living-dining-kitchen layouts. Kitchens feature quartz countertops, Shaker-style cabinets, stainless-steel farmhouse sinks, Electrolux refrigerators, and Bosch electric ranges and dishwashers. Some units have round windows positioned over the kitchen sink.

Bathrooms are designed with glass-fronted, walk-in showers and vanities topped with quartz to match the kitchen countertops. Each unit comes with an individually controlled heating and cooling system, and a Bosch washer and dryer.

The lobby off Key Boulevard centers on a front desk where a concierge is on duty from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. weekends. Packages are retrieved from a room with a storage system requiring digital access rather than keys.

Off the lobby, the owners’ lounge is a cozy retreat with bookshelves set at a diagonal that surround an electric fireplace. In addition to its comfortable seating are a dining table and a coffee bar.



The condos have nine-foot-high ceilings, standard, five-inch-wide hardwood flooring and open floor plans. (Benjamin C Tankersley/For The Washington Post)

Bike storage and billiards: Cyclists have plenty of room for their two-wheelers and gear. A large bicycle storage room is fitted with racks mounted on the walls and floor, and a tire pump and tools for making repairs. The space can be entered from the street, so the bikes don’t have to be wheeled through the lobby.

On the floor above the lobby is the billiard room, with a pool table and a wet bar. Down the hall, the fitness room is lined with large windows to provide views of street activities while exercising on treadmills or elliptical machines.

Residents have use of a courtyard on the west side of the building that will have grilling stations, seating and a fire pit. Some second-floor units, including the model, have access to private patios abutting this landscaped space, and many apartments on higher floors have balconies.

What’s nearby: Safeway, CVS and Target are close, along with Starbucks, Heavy Seas Ale House, Gold’s Gym, Panera, Chipotle, Cosi and District Taco. Residents can walk across Key Bridge to Georgetown for more restaurants and shops. The Mount Vernon Trail along the Potomac River is a few blocks away.

Schools: Francis Scott Key Elementary, Williamsburg Middle and Yorktown High.

Transit: The neighborhood is served by numerous transit routes. Bus service includes the Art 45 and 55, and Metrobus 38B line from Ballston to Farragut Square. The Rosslyn Metro Station on the Blue, Orange and Silver Lines is two blocks away. Bikeshare and Zipcar locations are within walking distance.



The 63-unit condominium was designed by Washington-based R2L Architects with facades honoring past traditions. Brick bays are accented with decorative patterns and metal balconies, and the top story is paneled in metal. (Benjamin C Tankersley/For The Washington Post)