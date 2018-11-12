

The Carlisle at Loudon Valley will have 68 townhouse-style condo units, ranging from $398,995 to $483,995. Nearly half are sold. (Benjamin C Tankersley/For The Washington Post)

Loudoun Valley is a sprawling master-planned community in Ashburn in eastern Loudoun County, Va. There are expected to be about 2,000 residences — a mix of single-family houses, townhouses and condominiums — when the development is complete, sometime in the next few years.

The Carlisle is one of three residential “collections” open for sale there. Construction hasn’t started, but ground is expected to be broken in late fall, said Tiffany Lisjak-Campbell, a sales manager for the builder, Toll Brothers.

The Carlisle will have 68 two-level townhouse-style condominium residences, built in pairs, with one unit above the other. The pairs will be grouped in four-story buildings of 10 to 16 condo units. There will be five buildings. “We’re rocking and rolling, selling four to six a month,” Lisjak-Campbell said.

Paired floor plans: Two floor plans are offered — Hayes, the smaller, and Delanie, the larger — with one of each type in every pair, Hayes on the bottom and Delanie on top.

1 of 15 Full Screen Autoplay Close Skip Ad × Buying New | Carlisle at Loudoun Valley in Ashburn, Va. View Photos There will be 68 townhouse-style condo units ranging from $398,995 to $483,995. Caption There will be 68 townhouse-style condo units ranging from $398,995 to $483,995. Benjamin C Tankersley/For The Washington Post Buy Photo Wait 1 second to continue.

In the Hayes model unit’s open floor plan, the entry foyer leads immediately into the living and dining rooms, with the kitchen placed in the unit’s right-rear corner. Appliances and cabinets line two kitchen walls. There is a small pantry, and the kitchen island has an optional rectangular table attached to it.

A door on the back wall leads to the garage. A powder room is set behind the staircase that leads to the second level.

[‘Something for everybody’ in Brick Yard Station]

Upstairs, the master bedroom suite has a private bathroom, a walk-in closet and, on the back wall, a sliding glass door to a covered deck large enough for a small table and two chairs. Two smaller bedrooms occupy the other end of the second floor, which also has another bathroom, a laundry and a linen closet off the hallway.

The outside door to the Delanie model unit, next to the Hayes entry, leads back to the garage or upstairs to the main living area. The open floor plan places the kitchen in the center of the unit, the dining room toward thefront and a family room in the rear, where a sliding glass door opens to a covered deck. The kitchen has a sizable walk-in pantry and a large center island with a breakfast bar.

Another flight of stairs leads to a spacious loft that separates the master bedroom and bathroom suite from two smaller bedrooms. The two bedrooms share a hall bathroom that’s near a linen closet and a laundry room.



The kitchen is outfitted with GE Energy Star-certified stainless-steel appliances, granite counters and subway-tile backsplash. (Benjamin C Tankersley/For The Washington Post)

Outdoor recreation: Loudoun Valley has three resort-style clubhouses, three swimming pools, fitness centers, playgrounds, a basketball court and tennis courts. The community has abundant open space, lawns, greenery and trails. Three parks are planned within the Loudoun Valley property.

[This Northwest D.C. renovation is mostly an inside job]

Nearby: Brambleton Regional Park and Golf Course has nature interpretive programs, fishing, hiking, picnic shelters and a water park. The 18-hole golf course has a driving range and pro shop. Algonkian Regional Park, on 838 acres, has golf and trails. The 17-acre Lyndora Park has ballfields, meadows and woods. Claude Moore Park has two fishing ponds, 11 miles of trails, two picnic pavilions, ballfields and a visitor center. The community is 10 minutes from the Washington and Old Dominion (W&OD) Trail.

Shopping: Residents can shop at Wegmans in Sterling and at Whole Foods Market in Ashburn or Reston. One Loudoun, in the Ashburn area, and the Dulles, Reston and Brambleton town centers have hundreds of retail, dining and entertainment options and commercial services.

Schools: Rosa Lee Carter Elementary, Creighton’s Corner Elementary, Stone Hill Middle, Rock Ridge High.

Transit: The community is near the Dulles Toll Road (Route 267), the Loudoun County Parkway, a park-and-ride for commuter bus service, and the future Ashburn Metro station, on the Silver Line. Dulles International Airport is about 11 miles away; Reagan National Airport, about 36 miles; and downtown Washington, more than 30 miles.



In the Delanie model, the family room has a sliding glass door that opens to a covered deck. (Benjamin C Tankersley/For The Washington Post)