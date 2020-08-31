“The goal,” Elsa Donohue said, “is to be where our kids are but not have a big house to manage.”

The Donohues did some Internet research “and found Quarry Springs,” Craig Donohue said. “It looked like what we’re interested in lifestyle- and quality-wise.” They hope to move in by Thanksgiving.

Wormald is building 44 townhouses at the 13-acre Quarry Springs community in Bethesda, Md., once the site of a quarry that provided stone to builders for much of the 20th century.

The 13-acre Quarry Springs property, on River Road, was once the site of Stoneyhurst Quarries, which provided stone to D.C.-area builders for much of the 20th century. In 2006, Montgomery County approved the construction of nearly 100 luxury condominiums there. But nearly half of the proposed condos were abandoned in favor of 44 luxury townhouses, which Wormald has been constructing over the past year.

Scenic overlook: Wormhald is building four-level elevator townhouses at Quarry Springs. Buyers pick a residence, and they “are free to choose all interior finishes,” said Rhonda Shapiro, Wormald’s sales manager for Quarry Springs.

The Donohues pored over a thick binder of interior furnishings with photos, drawings and specs during their visit to the community.

The development’s model unit is a corner townhouse in a grouping of six. It’s at the back end of the property, close to a steep hillside that has a waterfall, lush plantings and a trellis overlook with seating. The back windows face the crescent-shaped wall of the former quarry, which is planted like a botanical garden.

The model unit’s first floor, in front, has a studio, but a bed-and-bathroom combination is an option in that space. In back, it has two-car garage and a back door that opens into a mudroom or drop zone.

The open-plan living area on the second floor has kitchen with a 13-foot island flanked by the dining and great rooms. This floor also has abundant storage closets and a walk-in pantry.

Sleeping quarters on the third floor include the owner’s bedroom suite, with a bathroom, two walk-in closets and two linen closets. Two smaller bedrooms are on the opposite end of the townhouse. One has a small balcony outside. The other is next to a bathroom, and an optional door can be installed between them. A laundry room, with appliances, sink and cabinets, and another linen closet are on the hallway.

The top, loft level has “our signature four-seasons rooftop retreat,” Shapiro said. Reached by stairs or the elevator, the loft level has a lounge in the center and two uncovered, outdoor terraces, one on each side.

Amenities: The gatehouse at Quarry Springs is staffed round-the-clock. Just beyond it is the clubhouse, where a resident “can read a book in the library, swim in the pool, float in the Jacuzzi, exercise in the fitness center, followed by a relaxing steam or sauna, or play in the game room,” Shapiro said.

A catering kitchen and other clubhouse rooms can be reserved. “One day we had a three-year-old and 100-year-old birthday party side by side,” she said.

Nearby: The Bethesda business district, 10 to 12 minutes away, is replete with supermarkets, fine dining and fast eating, shops, service businesses, entertainment and recreation.

Bethesda’s attractions include the Connie Morella Library, a Montgomery County public library, and the Capital Crescent Trail, which traverses 11 miles, and the Bethesda Trolley Trail, four miles.

Schools: Seven Locks Elementary, Cabin John Middle, Winston Churchill High.

Transit: River Road is a heavily traveled traffic corridor not suitable for walking or biking. The closest Metro station, about a 10-minute drive, is Bethesda on the Red line. Bethesda is served by Metro and county bus routes. The Capital Beltway (Interstate 495) is about two minutes away.

Quarry Springs

8101 River Rd., Bethesda, Md.

There will be 44 four-floor elevator townhouses. Four are sold. Ten are for sale at base prices — which include many upgrades — ranging from $1.4 million to $1.8 million. Additional townhouses become available periodically.

Builder: Wormald

Features: Ceilings are 10 feet high on the main and loft levels, nine feet on the others. Gourmet kitchens have Bosch appliances, granite counters and an island that ranges from 9 feet 7 inches to 13 feet. There is a fireplace in the great room and on the loft level. The loft-level four-seasons retreat and an oversize two-car garage are standard.

Bedrooms / bathrooms: 3 to 5 / 4

Square-footage: 3,328 to 3,582

Homeowner association fees: $490 a month

See model: By appointment.