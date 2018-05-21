

At Windsor Manor, a community by Caruso Homes in Bryans Road, Md., the homes are priced from $360,000 to $500,000. (Benjamin C Tankersley/For The Washington Post)

Marlon Chambers and his wife had been house-hunting for three years before deciding to try new construction. With their two children, they moved from the Sligo Creek area in Silver Spring to Charles County, Md., where they bought the largest floor plan offered in the new Windsor Manor development.

The Chambers started their house hunt by looking at fixer-upper properties to renovate. Next, they researched foreclosed homes. But after a visit to a new single-family home community in Bryans Road, their search came to an end. It’s a small bedroom community that was named after Oliver Norris Bryan, a 19th-century farmer and scientist.

Chambers said the opportunity to own a home on a great lot at an affordable price won him over.

“The lot has a very nice view of the Potomac River,” he said.

The river and the surrounding scenic trails, fishing, kayaking and a marina/boat launch are not too far away.

Caruso is developing the community in Bryans Road, Md., with five home plans that range in size from 2,000 square feet to more than 5,000 square feet of living space.

Caruso is developing the community with five home plans that range in size from 2,000 square feet to more than 5,000 square feet of living space. The development, which opened not long ago, is finishing the first phase with 16 homes sold; eight families have moved into their homes, community sales manager Barry Chappelle said.

Once completed, the development will have 89 homes. Chappelle said the second phase is expected to open by late summer.

Secluded enclave: Because the neighborhood is a bit off the beaten path, not a lot of traffic comes through it. Trees and greenery surround the homes and serve as the community’s backdrop.

The builder features the mid-range Michigan floor plan as its model home.

Inside, the welcoming foyer has rustic hardwood floors and opens to a sun-drenched dining room. The formal dining room can fit a table for six. The room has a large light fixture, elegant moldings and a tray ceiling with recessed lights.

Just past the coat closet and a set of stairs leading to the lower level is the more casual side of the home. The rear portion features a large great room and kitchen. The kitchen comes with a generously sized island that doubles as a breakfast bar with a deep sink. Granite counters mix well with stainless steel appliances and white cabinetry.



The kitchen has a center island, granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances. (Benjamin C Tankersley/For The Washington Post)

In addition to having room for a kitchen table, the builder model features a morning room option directly behind the kitchen. This room has large windows that frame the wooded outdoor scenery. It also has sliding-glass doors that lead to an outdoor deck. The great room is the perfect gathering hub, with its dramatic stone fireplace that serves as the one of the home’s center of attractions.

“It’s not too big and not too small,” Chambers said of the Emory II model he and his family purchased. “This model has been just right for us.”

Chambers said that it offers the square footage they need and the luxuries of a mansion, such as an open floor plan, a morning room, an extended family room and a large basement.

First floor in-law suite: The builder incorporated a room on the first level that it dubbed “owner’s choice.” The multifunctional space can serve as a first floor in-law suite. The bathroom next to it can be converted from a powder room into a bathroom with a tub. In the larger models, Chappelle said, the bathrooms are inside the in-law suites.

A hardwood staircase in the back of the home leads up to the owner’s suite and three bedrooms. The owner’s suite has a walk-in closet and bathroom with a separate soaking tub and shower. The laundry room is also conveniently located on the second floor.

Buyers have the option to finish the lower level. The model home highlights some of the features available on this level, including wood floors, walls with detailed decorative moldings and built-in countertops. The lower level can have a media room, separate den and full bathroom.



The owner’s suite has a walk-in closet. (Benjamin C Tankersley/For The Washington Post)

Nearby: The community is close to Andrews Air Force Base, National Harbor, Ruth B. Swann Memorial Park, Chapman State Park and Piscataway Park. It is not far from Indian Head Highway and is near Waldorf and LaPlata.

Schools: J.C. Parks Elementary, General Smallwood Middle and Henry E. Lackey High School.