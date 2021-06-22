Kevin Koitz of Koitz Group at Compass said buyers are especially attracted to the location, as well as the well-maintained Tudor homes and gardens. Twelve 12 houses sold over the past year, he said. The least expensive was an original Tudor on Woodhaven Boulevard built in 1938. The four-bedroom, three-bathroom home sold for $921,000. The most expensive was a five-bedroom, five-bathroom house for $1.85 million. No homes are on the market right now, he says.