The all-ages community has 55 Brookfield houses, with two still for sale, according to the company. Brookfield plans 63 at the active-adult community for people 55 and over, with 45 available. Houses underway are scheduled to be ready for owners to occupy in April 2022.
Dani and Tony Panky have already arrived. They bought a house with a multigenerational floor plan, no longer available, in the all-ages section in December 2020 and moved in October 2021.
The Pankys and their two children, 9 and 3, were living in a single-family house in Clarksville, Md., when they started looking for a new home, said Dani, 42, who works as a speech-language pathologist. They suspended their search when the pandemic hit and things shut down, she said.
Two Rivers, in Odenton, was at the top of their list from the beginning. “We always drove through Two Rivers and loved the energy of the neighborhood and the amenities,” she said.
The family, thinking about the future, picked a house with plenty of options and a supersized garage. “We chose the Weymouth with the multigenerational floor plan,” Dani said. “We loved the separate in-law suite because it gives us space for parents to visit and options for the future.” She said that the four-car garage was perfect for Tony, a car enthusiast, and that they love the loft area above the main level, “which gives our children a space to grow into.”
The Pankys said the Odenton area’s attractions included restaurant options, the retail offerings at Waugh Chapel Towne Center and grocery shopping at Giant, Harris Teeter, Aldi, Safeway and Wegmans.
The two communities share an array of amenities, including hiking-biking trails, a community garden, park and playground space, a lake and a dog park, sales manager Alex Champin said. There’s also a clubhouse with a fitness center, an outdoor pool, and basketball (multisport), tennis and volleyball courts. The active-adult side also has a heated indoor pool, a yoga studio, a cybercafe, a ballroom, an outdoor pool, a patio with a fire pit, and pickleball and tennis courts.
Brookfield prices for the all-ages section start at $939,990 for 5,040 square feet. The Fillmore floor plan includes six bedrooms, five full bathrooms and a two-car garage on a quarter-acre lot. The homeowner association fee is $168 a month.
The active adult community offers two floor plans. The Monet II starts at $652,990 with sizes ranging from 1,792 to 3,828 square feet. It has three to five bedrooms and two to four full bathrooms. The Picasso II starts at $672,990, with sizes ranging from 2,018 to 4,368 square feet. There are three to five bedrooms and two to four bathrooms. The homeowner association fee for the active-adult community is $244 a month.
Active-adult houses and the remaining all-ages houses have two-car garages.
Unfinished basements are standard in the all-ages section, with a finished basement as an option. The houses in the active-adult neighborhood come with a recreation room in a finished basement.
A design studio will help buyers make finish selections. Flooring is selected at a local showroom.
The Pankys said that they are settling in and that their children are enjoying the new digs. “We love the layout of our new home which allows us to gather on the main floor every evening and catch up on daily events,” Dani said. “We also love that we have already gotten to know our neighbors. After trick-or-treating our way through with our next-door neighbors, my daughter exclaimed, ‘This was my very first real Halloween.’ It was a great welcome to the neighborhood.”
Schools: Piney Orchard Elementary, Arundel Middle, Arundel High
Transit: The MARC commuter rail service’s Penn Line connects D.C. and Baltimore, with a stop in Odenton. Two Rivers residents have easy access to Route 3 and Interstate 97, to Baltimore, and Route 450, to Annapolis.
Nearby: Waugh Chapel Towne Center, Walden Country Club, Bowie State University, Patuxent Research Refuge, Patuxent River Park, Midland Park.
Brookfield Residential at Two Rivers
2802 Water Strider Way, Odenton, Md.
There are 55 Brookfield houses in the all-ages section, with two still available. Sixty-three are planned in the active-adult section, with 45 sites available. Prices in the all-ages section start at $939,990. Prices in the active-adult section start at $652,990.
Builder: Brookfield Residential
Features: All-ages and active-adult houses have hardwood flooring on the main level, a kitchen island, a pantry closet, and granite countertops in the kitchen and owner’s suite bathroom.
Bedrooms/bathrooms: All ages: 6/5; active adult: 3 to 5 / 2 to 4
Square-footage: All ages 2,980 to 6,526; active adult 1,792 to 4,368
Homeowner association fees: all ages, $168 a month; active-adult, $244.
Contact: Internetsales@brookfieldrp.com; all ages: 410-431-1511, active adult: 410-431-3815