The two-level Marymount is entered from the one-car garage or the front porch, at opposite ends of the space containing the open-plan kitchen, dining area and great room. The second floor has the owner’s bedroom suite and two additional bedrooms.
Entry to the Brandeis is also from the unit’s one-car garage or the porch. Stairs lead from the first floor past the second to the residence. The open-plan kitchen, dining area and great room are on the third floor; the owner’s suite and two more bedrooms are on the fourth.
Both floor plans have large windows and nine-foot ceilings that add to the feeling of spaciousness on the open-concept main level, which provides ample and flexible space for work, school or entertainment. The Brandeis model, for example, has 1,300 square feet on the main level — with a great room that’s about 21 by 23 feet; a kitchen about 15 by 16 feet; and a dining area about 12 by 16 feet.
“Natural light is a key component of our designs, promoting bright and airy environments that are welcoming and comfortable,” said Mary Batkin, vice president of sales for K. Hovnanian’s Mid-Atlantic division.
“Oversized kitchen islands encourage at-home meal preparation for family dinners,” Batkin said. “Generous owner’s suites and modern luxury baths provide a place of respite after a busy, stressful day. These areas of the home matter more today than in times past, and our goal is to meet the demands of the ever-changing marketplace.”
The Lofts is one of three communities at Pender Oaks, which opened in October and is near the intersection of Route 50 and Interstate 66. Lofts units account for 56 of Pender Oaks’ 219 homes, and 29 Lofts condos have sold. The Flats at Pender Oaks has 72 single-level condominiums, 25 of which have sold. The Towns at Pender Oaks has 91 three- and four-level townhouses, 55 of which have sold.
Nearby: Pender Oaks is about 11 miles from Dulles International Airport, about 6.5 miles from the National Air and Space Museum’s Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center. A shopping center with a Harris Teeter and Corner Bakery is adjacent to the community, and Fair Ridge Park is less than a half-mile away. Rocky Run Stream Valley Trail, with green space and a running trail, is about two miles away.
Schools: Navy Elementary, Franklin Middle, Oakton High
Transit: The nearest Metro station is Vienna, on the Orange Line. Several bus routes serve West Ox Road and Route 50.
The Lofts at Pender Oaks
Address: 3892 Rainier Dr. Fairfax, Va.
Base prices: $596,990 for Marymount; $664,900 for Brandeis
Builder: K. Hovnanian
Features: The Pender Oaks development will include a pool, a clubhouse, walking trails and green space for all three communities. Lofts condo units come with a one-car garage. Exteriors have brick fronts with concrete stoops. Standard features include vinyl plank flooring throughout the main level and wall-to-wall carpeting on the second level. Kitchens come standard with GE stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops, Moen chrome faucets, and recessed-panel birch cabinets. Standard bathroom features include tub/shower surrounds of 6- by 6-inch tile, floors of 12- by 12-inch tile, birch vanities with marble tops, and Moen chrome faucets.
Upgrades and other options are available for both floor plans.
Bedrooms/bathrooms: 3/3 for both floor plans
Square-footage: 1,621 for Marymount; 2,618 for Brandeis
Homeowner association fees: $285 a month, includes trash removal, recycling, snow removal, exterior maintenance and swimming pool access when the pool is complete.
Contacts: Betty Brown, Beth Mowery-Dunn, Steven Morello and Joey Rose, sales consultants, 703-782-5740.