The Lofts is one of three communities at Pender Oaks, which opened in October and is near the intersection of Route 50 and Interstate 66. Lofts units account for 56 of Pender Oaks’ 219 homes, and 29 Lofts condos have sold. The Flats at Pender Oaks has 72 single-level condominiums, 25 of which have sold. The Towns at Pender Oaks has 91 three- and four-level townhouses, 55 of which have sold.