Del Webb pioneered the concept of retirement communities in Sun City, Ariz., in the early 1960s. Webb died in 1974, and his company was bought in 2001 by Pulte Homes, now known as PulteGroup.

“People come from all around the country because they want to experience the Del Webb lifestyle and be closer to their families,” said T.V. Le, sales consultant for the community. “Some research us, some heard about us through friends and family, and some remember their parents living in a Del Webb community.”

Celebrate strives to provide low-maintenance, resort-style living for people 55 and older. Community amenities include the Riverside Lodge clubhouse, indoor and outdoor pools, tennis and pickleball courts, a putting green and a fitness center. It also has a ballroom, a library, an amphitheater and garden plots.

Single-level living: Celebrate provides buyers several ways to customize living spaces, including sunrooms, screened porches, gourmet kitchens, walk-out basements, lofts, decks, fireplaces and home offices. Single-level living — with master suite, kitchen and laundry on the same level — is a major selling point for many buyers.

David Garrett, 73, and his wife, Jean, recently moved from Lake Gaston, N.C., where they lived for 20 years. Celebrate’s swimming pools were part of the attraction. So was single-level living. “We spent about six months looking at different developments, but we kept coming back to Celebrate,” he says. “We like being all on one floor. We have always been able to buy new, we like the warranties and having everything built to our personal tastes.”

Estelle Ellis, 73, sold her home in Culpepper, Va., in July 2018 and moved to Celebrate in 2019 after looking for several months. About the community, she said that she likes being close to a grocery store and her church, and that she enjoys the activities at the Riverside Lodge. About her house, Ellis said she likes that “it offers, single-level living, an open-concept design and a large kitchen island.”

Saying goodbye to home maintenance was a key factor for Mike and Belva Brennan, both in their 60s, who moved to Celebrate from Falls Church, Va. “We loved our previous home, but it became too much for us to keep up with,” he said. “Taking care of the lawn and trees was becoming increasingly difficult, and negotiating stairs was wearing out my aging knees.”

Le said her understanding of what it means to retire well had changed.

“Before I came to an active-adult community, I thought retiring well was just about being financially stable,”Le said. “I learned that retiring well is about staying active, trying new adventures, learning new things, and surrounding yourself with family and friends. It will not only bring you an abundance of joy and happiness, it may be the true fountain of youth.”

Schools: No one younger than 19 — so no one of regular school age — is permitted to live at Celebrate full time. Mary Washington University is nearby and provides extended learning opportunities.

Transit: The Virginia Railway Express (VRE) station in Fredericksburg is about eight miles away, about a 20-minute trip by car. Parking is available. Interstate 95 is about four miles away, about 10 minutes driving time.

Celebrate by Del Webb

11 McQuarie Dr., Fredericksburg, Va. (mail address)

A total of 1,097 houses are planned, with 977 already sold. Villas (attached houses) are sold out. Sixty lots remain to be developed. Six model homes are for sale. Starting prices range from $314,990 for a one-story, 1,453-square-foot house to $399,990 for a one-story, 2,020- square-foot house. More levels and square-footage can be added as an option. Prices are subject to change.

Builder: PulteGroup

Features: Houses come with vinyl siding, landscaping, a lawn-irrigation system, programmable thermostats and wireless access points. Classic Series kitchens have oak cabinets, laminate countertops and Whirlpool appliances. Bathrooms have oak vanity cabinets with cultured marble tops, elongated toilets and ceramic wall tile. Premier Series kitchens have maple cabinets, granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances. Bathrooms have granite vanity tops, ceramic tile floors, and tiled shower seats.

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 2 to 4 / 2 to 4

Square-footage: 1,453 to 3,934 (including optional spaces)