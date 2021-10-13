Parker, 56, said the elevator helps her maintain her independence. “Being a single person and having an elevator is awesome,” she said.
The community — in Prince William County at the mouth of the Occoquan River — also caters to the living and recreational needs of older adults by providing amenities such as a marina and walking trails.
Parker moved to Woodbridge in late July from a four-level townhouse in Alexandria, Va., and one of her first purchases, she said, was a water scooter. “This is the kind of lifestyle that I wanted to have,” she said. “It’s by a marina, pretty chill, and a nice townhouse that I can manage by myself” while having “a lot of space to be able to telework.”
The age-restricted community opened for sales in January and will have 43 residences once completed. Twenty-nine townhouses have already been sold.Move-ins are underway.
The builder, Miller & Smith, offers two three- and four-bedroom floor plans, the Galleon and slightly larger Commodore. Prospective buyers can tour a furnished Commodore model home to get an idea of the features and finishes available.
Entrance to the unit is through a foyer on the first floor that opens into a recreation room with a door to the two-car garage. Another room on this floor has flex space that can be used as a study, for instance, or an optional bedroom.
The open-plan second floor — with the kitchen, great room and dining room — can be reached by the elevator or a staircase.
The kitchen, at the back of the townhouse, has a large island and breakfast bar, along with stainless-steel appliances and white cabinetry. Windows and a patio door look out on a deck, an ideal spot for outdoor dining.
On the front of the townhouse is a spacious great room with a fireplace, columns and hardwood floors. The dining area is between the kitchen and the great room.
There’s plenty of natural light, and the second level has recessed lighting throughout, large chandeliers in the dining area and pendant light fixtures in the kitchen.
Parker said she enjoys the open-concept living area on this level, where she spends most of her time. “I like the style and the layout. It just works for me,” she said.
The third floor has three bedrooms. The 15- by 20-foot owner’s suite bedroom comes with a private bathroom and a walk-in closet. The remaining two bedrooms share a hall bath. There’s also a laundry room on this level.
Residents have access to all the amenities the Belmont Bay community offers, including a fitness center, an outdoor pool, gardening plots, a playground for grandchildren, boat slips and walking trails.
Transit: The Virginia Railway Express commuter rail station in Woodbridge is minutes away, as are Route 1 and Interstate 95. The Woodbridge area is served by local and commuter bus routes.
Nearby: Occoquan Bay National Wildlife Refuge, Elizabeth Hartwell Mason Neck National Wildlife Refuge, Mason Neck State Park, a number of shopping malls and shopping centers in or near Woodbridge.
Beacon Park Townhomes at Belmont Bay
13800 Chrisswind Ave., Woodbridge, Va.
The starting price of the townhouses is $619,990.
Builder: Miller & Smith
Features: The three-level townhouses have a private elevator, an open-concept floor plan, wood floors, stainless-steel appliances, a spacious center island/breakfast bar, a deck, a ground-level recreation room with adjoining flex space that could become a study or a bedroom, and a two-car garage.
Bedrooms/bathrooms: 3 to 4 / 2 to 6, including powder room.
Square-footage: 2,600 to 2,948
HOA fee: $117
Contact: Eric Hansen, sales office, 703-935-5239, by appointment only from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.