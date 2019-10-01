Villages of Savannah is a single-family community spread over roughly 350 acres in Prince George’s County about 20 miles southeast of the District. There will be 350 houses when it is complete in about five years, said Eric Lyman, assistant community sales counselor for Mid-Atlantic Builders, the developer and builder. There are now about 130 houses — 70 are sold and eight are on the market. “The builder releases lots — which are about half-acre — regularly,” he said.

AD

AD

Buying New | Villages of Savannah in Brandywine, Md. share Share Email this link Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn View Photos View Photos Next Image The Capri is one of the models at Villages of Savannah, a community of single-family houses spread over roughly 350 acres in Prince George’s County’s Brandywine area about 20 miles southeast of the District. (Benjamin C Tankersley/For The Washington Post)

Three models are offered — Palermo, Capri and Sorrento — each with many customizable options. “We’re a semi-custom builder and offer something for everyone,” Lyman said. “We try to narrow down what people want and give everyone a unique home.”

Buying New: Brookland development has ‘super sleek and modern’ look

Davis drove by many times and though she wasn’t really looking to buy a new house, when she saw the sign for ranch-style homes, she said, “Let me take a look.”

“Erik was in the sales office and welcomed me. He recommended I walk around the Palermo model. But when he said it was a 5,000-square-foot house, I said, ‘I don’t need that much space and I don’t want stairs,’” she said.

He pointed her to the Capri, a smaller, single-living-level home. She walked in. “I immediately thought this was right for me,” Davis said. She worked out the finances with the lender and signed the contract. That was back in January. Over the next several months she watched the house go up.

Covered deck: Entry into the house is via a small foyer that leads to a spacious open-plan family room adjoining the kitchen and breakfast room. Davis selected an extended covered deck off the breakfast room — meaning she could eat outside during a light rain. The island is nine feet long, her cabinets are stone-colored and there’s a large corner pantry with lots of shelves.

The owner’s bedroom and bathroom suite are in the back corner of the house. Davis added a bedroom and bathroom to the basement level.

AD

AD

The bigger Palermo model is a two-story-plus basement house. A multi-generation bedroom suite can be added on the first level, and there are four bedrooms upstairs. The master suite door, set at an angle, offers an attractive entry into the spacious room. There are two walk-in closets, an expansive bathroom with three large windows, a soaking tub under the middle window and two sink vanities on opposite walls. The corner shower has three walls of glass and a built-in bench.

Buying New: Blackburn Townhomes has several units for sale, with more on the way

A laundry room offers space for side-by-side appliances, shelves, counters and cabinets.

The basement spans the house footprint and features a walkout patio. There’s enough room for a family with children, visiting friends and overnight guests.

AD

“I have no doubt this will be a phenomenal community,” Davis said. “The entrance is so grand — it’s constructed of red brick and adorned with fountains and landscaping — no one can miss it.”

AD

Amenities: A wide swath of woodland frames the northern border of the community. The five-acre Lake Tomochichi offers a pretty water setting. There’ll be a pavilion with picnic tables and outdoor grills, a quarter-mile walking path, two playgrounds (for ages 2 to 5 and 5 to 12), a dog park and multipurpose courts for tennis, basketball and pickle ball.

Shopping: Brandywine Crossing off Crain Highway features shops, restaurants and commercial services, including Target, Costco and Xscape Theater.

AD

Outdoor recreation: Patuxent River is east of Brandywine and several parks are situated near it. Patuxent River Park, Kings Landing Park and Merkle Wildlife Sanctuary offer retreats for weekends and holidays. Southeast is Cedarville State Forest with forests, streams for fishing, hiking trails and campsites.

AD

Schools: Brandywine Elementary, Gwynn Park Middle, Gwynn Park High.

Transit: Brandywine lies east of Maryland Route 5/Branch Avenue and west of U.S. Route 301.

Villages of Savannah

6703 Savannah Dr., Brandywine, Md.

There will be 350 single-family houses when the community is complete in approximately five years. Houses are released for sale in phases. Eight are for sale now ranging from $492,990 to $608,990. The builder usually offers a monthly promotion incentive.

AD

Builder: Mid-Atlantic Builders

Features: Three homes — estate, multi-generation and single-living — are offered. A two-car garage is standard. Ceilings on the first floor and in the basement are nine feet high, and they’re eight feet high on the second floor. Exterior front facades are brick. Kitchens are outfitted with stainless-steel Whirlpool appliances, granite or quartz counters and Kohler fixtures. Windows are by Silverline, and one-inch spray foam insulation is used around all exterior walls.

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 3 to 7 / 2 to 7

Square footage: 1,801 to 6,917

Homeowners association fee: $65 per month

View model: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily

Contacts: Eric Lyman or Matt Wilson, 301-782-9036 or bit.ly/2lGBmcB

AD