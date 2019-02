Here’s a list of open houses taking place this weekend in Virginia. We’ve divided the list by counties. To learn more about the properties for sale, click on the link underneath the address, which will take you to the listing. As always, feel free to search a listing of properties for sale in the Washington region.

This list reflects the open houses entered into MRIS before Thursday afternoon.

Saturday

ARLINGTON COUNTY

ARLINGTON

22201

3000 Spout Run Pkwy #d607 1 pm to 4 pm $259,900

22204

1415 Edgewood St S #458 1 pm to 4 pm $2,100

4208 4th St S 1 pm to 3 pm $765,000

ALEXANDRIA

22301

315 E Bellefonte Ave Noon to 2 pm $584,900

22302

2505 Davis Ave 2 pm to 4 pm $1,075,000

22304

75 S Reynolds St #308 10 am to 1 pm $1,399

1600 King James Pl 1 pm to 3 pm $1,435,000

75 S Reynolds Street 10 am to 1 pm $1,399

4347 Loyola Ave 1 pm to 4 pm $899,000

22314

130 N Columbus St 2 pm to 4 pm $1,575,000

FAIRFAX COUNTY

ALEXANDRIA

22303

2862 Lowen Valley Road 11 am to 4 pm $779,900

2866 Lowen Valley Road 11 am to 4 pm $779,900

2868 Lowen Valley Road 11 am to 4 pm $779,900

2860 Lowen Valley Road 11 am to 4 pm $759,900

22306

3003 Franklin St 1 pm to 4 pm $1,150,000

7207 Parsons Ct 1 pm to 4 pm $355,000

22307

6609 10th St #b2 11 am to 4 pm $268,999

22308

7812 W Boulevard Dr 1 pm to 3 pm $799,999

22309

4326 Agnew Ave 1 pm to 3 pm $849,500

5209 Cedar Rd 1 pm to 3 pm $575,000

4721 Pole Rd Noon to 2 pm $559,900

5201 Mount Vernon Memorial Hwy 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm $869,000

22310

3390 Wilton Crest Ct 1 pm to 4 pm $637,000

ANNANDALE

22003

7758 Donnybrook Ct #101 2 pm to 4 pm $1,300

BURKE

22015

9579 Pine Meadows Lane 1 pm to 4 pm $799,900

9314 Humphries Dr 2 pm to 4 pm $369,900

CENTREVILLE

20120

14910 Kamputa Dr 1 pm to 3 pm $485,000

0 Lord Sudley Dr 11 am to 6 pm $849,990

6712 Ricketts Ct 11 am to 6 pm $1,290,575

FAIRFAX

22030

10510 Cobbs Grove Lane 7 pm to 7 pm $1,275,000

12876 Crouch Dr Noon to 4 pm $1,119,000

22031

9737 Kings Crown Ct #001 1 pm to 4 pm $269,999

22033

12155 Wedgeway Pl 1 pm to 3 pm $419,900

FALLS CHURCH

22042

3362 Annandale Rd 1 pm to 4 pm $575,000

22044

6001 Arlington Blvd #706 Noon to 3 pm $200,000

22046

410 Sherrow Ave 2 pm to 4 pm $1,339,900

HERNDON

20170

0 Boscobel Ct 11 am to 6 pm $1,099,990

226 Van Buren Dr 11 am to 6 pm $534,675

11866 Boscobel Ct 11 am to 6 pm $1,381,385

20171

2558 James Maury Dr 2 pm to 4 pm $465,000

3095 Alan Shepard St 11 am to 4 pm $660,000

3077 Alan Shepard St 11 am to 4 pm $689,990

13618 Air And Space Museum Pkwy 11 am to 4 pm $644,990

3073 Alan Shepard St 11 am to 4 pm $644,000

13364 Sherwood Park Lane #0 10:30 am to 4:30 pm $668,672

13399 Launders St #36 10:30 am to 4:30 pm $587,674

13367 Launders St #1 10:30 am to 4:30 pm $593,002

13383 Launders St #0 10:30 am to 4:30 pm $577,713

13387 Launders St #0 10:30 am to 4:30 pm $551,245

13434 Arrowbrook Centre Dr #02 10:30 am to 4:30 pm $629,990

13434 Arrowbrook Centre Dr #03 10:30 am to 4:30 pm $509,990

13434 Arrowbrook Centre Dr #04 10:30 am to 4:30 pm $549,990

LORTON

22079

8305 Duck Hawk Way #67 Noon to 2 pm $2,000

MCLEAN

22101

1702 Chesterbrook Vale Ct 2 pm to 4 pm $1,325,000

1503 Woodacre Dr 1 pm to 3 pm $2,095,000

7309 Yates Ct 1 pm to 4 pm $1,150,000

22102

8220 Crestwood Heights Dr #1614 1 pm to 3 pm $529,000

7887 Jones Branch Dr #603 11 am to 5 pm $639,000

7887 Jones Branch Dr #1105 11 am to 5 pm $1,688,000

7887 Jones Branch Dr #1704 11 am to 5 pm $2,040,000

7887 Jones Branch Dr #1101 11 am to 5 pm $1,404,000

7887 Jones Branch Dr #502 11 am to 5 pm $1,155,000

7887 Jones Branch Dr #302 11 am to 5 pm $1,548,000

OAK HILL

20171

3210 Winter Sun Ter 1 pm to 3 pm $1,114,890

OAKTON

22124

10248 Appalachian Cir #1-D3 Noon to 3 pm $269,900

RESTON

20190

1629 Parkcrest Cir #300 2 pm to 4 pm $273,900

11041 Saffold Way 2 pm to 4 pm $440,000

20194

1460 Park Garden Lane 1 pm to 3 pm $559,500

1542 Twisted Oak Dr 1 pm to 4 pm $399,999

SPRINGFIELD

22153

8530 Laurel Oak Dr 1 pm to 3 pm $375,000

8140 Ridge Creek Way 1 pm to 4 pm $774,000

7223 White House Dr 1 pm to 3 pm $949,888

VIENNA

22182

1786 Clovermeadow Dr 1 pm to 3 pm $999,990

9514 Liberty Tree Lane 11 am to 2 pm $995,000

1412 Wynhurst Lane 2 pm to 4 pm $1,579,000

1703 Broadfield Lane 1 pm to 4 pm $999,900

8726 Litwalton Ct 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm $585,000

FAUQUIER COUNTY

DELAPLANE

20144

4066 Rolling Hills Dr 1 pm to 4 pm $499,000

WARRENTON

20186

156 Preston Dr 1 pm to 3 pm $450,000

LOUDOUN COUNTY

ALDIE

20105

40171 Monroe Valley Pl 1 pm to 4 pm $1,799,999

42243 Canary Grass Sq 1 pm to 4 pm $389,999

41738 Mcdivitt Ter Noon to 2 pm $500,000

25046 Mcculley Ter Noon to 5 pm $2,500

26007 Braided Mane Ter 1 pm to 4 pm $365,000

0 Deepdale Ct 11 am to 6 pm $669,990

24895 Deepdale Ct 11 am to 6 pm $999,990

ASHBURN

20147

20301 Beechwood Ter #203 10 am to Noon $239,900

20261 Brookview Sq 2 pm to 4 pm $425,000

44519 Ocola Skipper Ter 10:30 am to 4:30 pm $596,505

44523 Fiery Skipper Ter #0 10:30 am to 4:30 pm $539,990

44521 Fiery Skipper Ter #0 10:30 am to 4:30 pm $549,990

20273 Beechwood Ter #303 1 pm to 3 pm $255,000

20148

42247 Riggins Ridge Ter 2 pm to 4 pm $532,500

22586 Windsor Locks Sq #01 10:30 am to 4:30 pm $646,595

22568 Windsor Locks Sq #09 10:30 am to 4:30 pm $640,411

22574 Windsor Locks Sq #06 10:30 am to 4:30 pm $609,990

22578 Windsor Locks Sq #05 10:30 am to 4:30 pm $657,876

BRAMBLETON

22820 Ferncrest Ter 1 pm to 3 pm $375,000

23386 Higbee Lane Noon to 3 pm $619,990

LEESBURG

20175

859 Tall Oaks Sq SE 1 pm to 4 pm $389,990

41293 Guinness Way 1 pm to 3 pm $700,000

LOVETTSVILLE

20180

4 Shetland Way 10 am to 5 pm $599,990

PURCELLVILLE

20132

19348 Lancer Cir 11 am to 2 pm $798,500

STERLING

20164

46832 Northbrook Way Noon to 3 pm $679,999

0 Glenn Dr 9 am to 11 am $524,990

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY

BRISTOW

20136

9058 Copeland Park Way Noon to 3 pm $540,000

12228 Sedge St 11 am to 4 pm $616,990

10101 Banchory Pl 1 pm to 3 pm $550,000

DUMFRIES

22026

16835 Toms River Loop Noon to 3 pm $1,650

GAINESVILLE

20155

13603 Rockingham Lane Noon to 4 pm $399,900

HAYMARKET

20169

0 Greenwood Farm Dr 11 am to 6 pm $764,990

14495 Chamberry Cir 1 pm to 4 pm $875,000

0 Camerons Ferry Dr 11 am to 6 pm $374,990

MANASSAS

20110

0 Ames Dr 11 am to 6 pm $329,990

10529 Wenrich Trl 11 am to 6 pm $430,990

0 Grant Ave 11 am to 6 pm $564,990

20112

0 Running Cedar Lane 11 am to 6 pm $699,990

0 Running Cedar Lane 11 am to 6 pm $659,990

0 Grant Ave 11 am to 6 pm $514,990

TRIANGLE

22172

0 Stoney Ridge Pl 11 am to 6 pm $514,990

19226 Stoney Ridge Pl 11 am to 6 pm $639,990

WOODBRIDGE

22191

15374 Gunsmith Ter 1 pm to 4 pm $275,000

805 Monument Sq 11 am to 1 pm $524,000

14608 Featherstone Gate Dr 3 pm to 5 pm $319,000

2837 Cleeve Hill Ct 1 pm to 4 pm $460,000

22193

3806 Wertz Dr 1 pm to 4 pm $499,900

4140 Granby Rd 1 pm to 3 pm $209,000

STAFFORD COUNTY

STAFFORD

22554

43 Kinross Dr 11 am to 1 pm $435,000

108 Blueridge Ct 1 pm to 4 pm $249,000

79 Brooke Crest Lane Noon to 3 pm $548,500

1596 Courthouse Rd 2 pm to 4 pm $468,000

204 Fox Glove Way #484 11 am to 5:30 pm $525,000

0 Sourwood Ct 11 am to 6 pm $429,990

514 Sourwood Ct 11 am to 6 pm $669,990

22556

19 Thornberry Lane 1 pm to 3 pm $338,000

Sunday

ARLINGTON COUNTY

ARLINGTON

22201

2203 N 19th Ct 2 pm to 4 pm $1,170,000

1050 N Taylor St #1-109 1 pm to 4 pm $369,500

22204

5720 2nd St S Noon to 1:30 pm $2,500

1109 S Rolfe St 2 pm to 4 pm $849,900

1148 S Lincoln St 2 pm to 4 pm $955,000

22205

6717 19th St N 1 pm to 3 pm $1,725,000

6282 15th Rd N 1 pm to 4 pm $888,000

22206

4816 28th St S 1 pm to 4 pm $485,000

22207

1847 Columbus St N 2 pm to 4 pm $1,399,000

4755 34th St N 2 pm to 4 pm $1,225,000

4619 27th St N 1 pm to 3 pm $2,500,000

3441 N Glebe Rd 1 pm to 3 pm $1,149,000

4625 Dittmar Rd N Noon to 4 pm $1,250,000

2626 N Nelson St 1 pm to 4 pm $1,448,000

4036 35th St N 2 pm to 4 pm $1,950,000

2901 N Kensington St 1 pm to 3 pm $1,750,000

22209

1111 19th St N #1503 1 pm to 3 pm $735,000

1245 Pierce St N #11 1 pm to 3 pm $950,000

1245 Pierce St N #7 1 pm to 3 pm $825,000

1700 Clarendon Blvd #2b 1 pm to 4 pm $999,000

1401 N Rhodes St #203 1 pm to 4 pm $377,500

1530 Key Blvd #506 2 pm to 4 pm $1,075,000

1881 N Nash St N #1003 1 pm to 3 pm $1,375,000

1555 N Colonial Ter #500 2 pm to 4 pm $1,125,000

ALEXANDRIA

22301

205 Adams Ave 1 pm to 4 pm $664,900

620 Mckenzie Ave 2 pm to 4 pm $835,000

105 W Linden St 2 pm to 4 pm $1,450,000

300 N View Ter 2 pm to 4 pm $1,475,000

22302

2425 Central Ave 1 pm to 4 pm $765,000

2500 N Van Dorn St #203 1 pm to 4 pm $215,000

22304

604 Fort Williams Pkwy 2 pm to 4 pm $979,000

5239 Tancreti Lane 1 pm to 4 pm $775,000

4201 Maple Tree Ct 1 pm to 4 pm $1,249,000

1616 N Howard St 2 pm to 4 pm $849,000

22311

5227 Seminary Rd 1 pm to 3 pm $799,000

4550 Strutfield Lane #2429 2 pm to 4 pm $299,900

22314

1231 Quaker Hill Dr 1 pm to 3 pm $550,000

815 Rivergate Pl 1 pm to 4 pm $1,699,999

2121 Jamieson Ave #503 2 pm to 4 pm $729,999

1250 Washington St #211 2 pm to 4 pm $875,000

501 Slaters Lane #806 2 pm to 4 pm $319,000

325 N Columbus St 2 pm to 4 pm $1,785,000

703 Potomac St 2 pm to 4 pm $1,199,900

223 S West St 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm $849,000

1119 N Royal St 1 pm to 4 pm $1,100,000

FAIRFAX COUNTY

ALEXANDRIA

22303

5904 Mount Eagle Dr #814 1 pm to 4 pm $500,000

5904 Mount Eagle Dr #108 1 pm to 4 pm $750,000

3118 Hatcher St 1 pm to 3 pm $475,000

22306

2303 Nordok Pl 1 pm to 3 pm $635,000

22307

6040 Edgewood Ter 2 pm to 4 pm $1,399,000

1262 Olde Towne Rd 2 pm to 4 pm $1,149,000

1925 Summit Ter 2 pm to 4 pm $1,375,000

22308

2100 Elkin St 1 pm to 3 pm $739,000

1600 Bushrod Rd 1 pm to 3 pm $719,000

8208 E Boulevard Dr 1 pm to 3 pm $1,999,999

1501 Dade Lane 2 pm to 4 pm $965,000

2411 Londonderry Rd 2 pm to 4 pm $779,000

22309

9005 Cherrytree Dr 1 pm to 4 pm $695,000

8319 Orville St 1 pm to 4 pm $499,900

9115 Continental Dr 1 pm to 4 pm $679,900

9407 Brambly Lane 1 pm to 4 pm $1,299,000

22310

6426 Prospect Ter 1 pm to 3 pm $499,900

5206 Ninian Ave 1 pm to 4 pm $599,000

6102 Scotch Dr 1 pm to 3 pm $3,900

5820 Valley View Dr 1 pm to 4 pm $699,000

4010 Franconia Rd 2 pm to 4 pm $1,199,900

5500 Brookland Rd 2 pm to 4 pm $895,000

22312

4404 Brookside Dr 2 pm to 4 pm $549,000

4408 Brookside Dr 2 pm to 4 pm $649,000

6520 River Tweed Lane 1 pm to 4 pm $614,999

22315

8049 Sky Blue Dr 2 pm to 4 pm $450,000

6223 Walkers Croft Way 1 pm to 3 pm $470,000

ANNANDALE

22003

4418 Weyburn Dr 1 pm to 3 pm $489,000

8112 Little River Tpke 1 pm to 4 pm $799,800

4325 Roberts Ave 1 pm to 3 pm $700,000

4708 Montgomery St 2 pm to 4 pm $1,385,000

7717 Heritage Dr 2 pm to 4 pm $560,000

7104 Lanier St 1 pm to 3 pm $535,000

BURKE

22015

9520 Harrowhill Lane 1 pm to 4 pm $639,900

9005 Lake Braddock Dr 2 pm to 4 pm $489,000

CENTREVILLE

20120

14928 Cub Run Park Dr 2 pm to 4 pm $899,900

13630 Shreve St 1 pm to 4 pm $1,475,000

14930 Kamputa Dr 1 pm to 4 pm $475,000

6717 Bull Run Post Office Rd 1 pm to 4 pm $750,000

20121

7116 Bull Run Post Office Rd Noon to 4 pm $1,099,000

6500 Old Centreville Rd Noon to 3:30 pm $750,000

6719 White Post Rd 1 pm to 4 pm $569,500

14122 Rock Canyon Dr 1 pm to 4 pm $649,900

CHANTILLY

20151

13814 Beaujolais Ct 1 pm to 3:30 pm $245,000

15218 Bicentennial Ct Noon to 3 pm $549,900

20152

25929 Quinlan St 1 pm to 3 pm $674,900

CLIFTON

20124

7300 Blue Dan Lane 2 pm to 4 pm $950,000

6007 Little Brook Ct 1 pm to 3 pm $384,990

6289 Clifton Rd 1 pm to 4 pm $989,000

13110 Cedar Ridge Dr Noon to 3 pm $1,444,444

FAIRFAX

22030

3985 Norton Pl #406 2 pm to 4 pm $549,900

10328 Sager Ave #318 1 pm to 4 pm $574,000

10615 Yorktown Dr 1 pm to 4 pm $729,900

11350 Aristotle Dr #7-204 2 pm to 4 pm $1,500

4151 Castlecary Lane #204 1 pm to 4 pm $400,000

22031

9106 Vosger Ct 2 pm to 4 pm $2,450

9218 Santayana Dr 1 pm to 3 pm $779,000

22032

10439 Collingham Dr 1:30 pm to 4 pm $549,900

10000 Manor Place 2 pm to 4 pm $935,000

22033

13015 Maple View Lane 1 pm to 5 pm $599,900

13204 Pennypacker Lane 1 pm to 4 pm $550,000

FAIRFAX STATION

22039

9728 Thorn Bush Dr 1 pm to 4 pm $1,200,000

7208 Wolf Run Shoals Rd 1 pm to 4 pm $1,470,000

FALLS CHURCH

22041

5563 Seminary Rd #209 2 pm to 4 pm $300,000

22042

3301 Slade Run Dr 2 pm to 4 pm $1,147,500

2915 Harrison Rd 1 pm to 4 pm $764,985

7126 Arlington Blvd 1 pm to 4 pm $667,999

22043

2344 Dunford Dr 1 pm to 3 pm $699,900

7108 Penguin Pl 1 pm to 4 pm $2,190,000

7507 Fisher Dr 1 pm to 4 pm $1,599,000

2053 Gervais Dr 2 pm to 4 pm $650,000

7000 Falls Reach Dr #105 2 pm to 4 pm $425,000

22044

3242 Valley Lane 2 pm to 4 pm $1,249,900

22046

1308 Tracy Pl 2 pm to 4 pm $875,000

2616 West Street 1 pm to 4 pm $1,335,000

1022 Railroad Ave 2 pm to 4 pm $753,190

1018 Railroad Ave 2 pm to 4 pm $762,543

208 Buxton Rd 2 pm to 4 pm $1,350,000

402 S Spring St 2 pm to 4 pm $1,399,000

405 Park Ave 1 pm to 4 pm $1,549,000

107 Hillier St 2 pm to 4 pm $1,399,900

GREAT FALLS

22066

1066 Harriman St 1 pm to 3 pm $949,000

929 Cup Leaf Holly Ct Noon to 2 pm $935,000

533 Clear Spring Rd 1 pm to 4 pm $1,250,000

10010 Park Royal Dr 1 pm to 4 pm $1,399,000

413 Seneca Rd 1 pm to 4 pm $1,025,000

1018 Harriman St 2 pm to 4 pm $919,999

715 Kentland Dr 2 pm to 4 pm $855,000

11304 Seneca Cir 2 pm to 4 pm $1,749,900

HERNDON

20170

136 Herndon Mill Cir 1 pm to 3 pm $585,000

907 Barker Hill Road Noon to 3 pm $625,000

100 Fortnightly Blvd 1 pm to 4 pm $563,500

20171

3230 Navy Dr 1 pm to 4 pm $1,095,000

13508 Apple Barrel Ct 1 pm to 4 pm $435,000

LORTON

22079

10710 Harley Rd 1 pm to 4 pm $1,999,000

9206 Birch Crest Way 1 pm to 3 pm $825,000

MCLEAN

22101

1215 Kensington Rd 2 pm to 4 pm $860,000

5702 Cricket Pl 2 pm to 4 pm $1,550,000

1450 Emerson Ave #317 Noon to 2 pm $1,285,000

6511 Topeka Rd 2 pm to 4 pm $2,540,000

6337 Georgetown Pike 1 pm to 3 pm $1,899,000

6449 Jefferson Pl 2 pm to 4 pm $1,950,000

1655 East Ave 1 pm to 4 pm $919,000

6924 Butternut Ct 2 pm to 4 pm $1,299,000

6806 Lupine Lane 2 pm to 4 pm $3,950,000

7112 Benjamin St 1 pm to 4 pm $3,150,000

22102

1294 Scotts Run Road 2 pm to 4 pm $1,600,000

1034 Gelston Cir 2 pm to 4 pm $1,950,000

943 Kimberwicke Rd 1 pm to 4 pm $1,595,000

8220 Crestwood Heights Dr #712 2 pm to 4 pm $988,888

8380 Greensboro Dr #807 1 pm to 4 pm $433,150

1143 Daleview Dr 1 pm to 4 pm $1,535,000

1004 Woburn Ct 2 pm to 4 pm $1,625,000

1006 Bryan Pond Ct 2 pm to 4 pm $2,250,000

1781 Chain Bridge Rd #108 2 pm to 4 pm $1,100,000

8305 Alvord St 1 pm to 3 pm $2,990,000

OAKTON

22124

2552 Bridge Hill Lane 2 pm to 4 pm $1,699,500

2979 Westhurst Lane 1 pm to 3 pm $1,300,000

2943 Oakton Knoll Ct 1 pm to 4 pm $1,199,000

3013 Rose Creek Ct 1 pm to 3 pm $1,596,000

3429 Waples Glen Ct 1 pm to 4 pm $1,949,000

11014 Sweetmeadow Dr 1 pm to 3 pm $1,250,000

RESTON

20190

1851 Stratford Park Pl #114 1 pm to 4 pm $382,000

11990 Market St #303 1 pm to 3 pm $599,900

11776 Stratford House Pl #1409 1 pm to 4 pm $1,750,000

12171 Tryton Way 1 pm to 3 pm $874,000

20191

2011 Beacon Pl 2 pm to 4 pm $769,000

11737 Ledura Ct #102 Noon to 3 pm $280,000

11903 Blue Spruce Rd 1 pm to 3 pm $774,900

11623 Stoneview Sq #11c 1 pm to 3 pm $210,000

2052 Beacon Heights Dr 1 pm to 4 pm $1,125,000

20194

1444 Park Garden Lane 2 pm to 4 pm $579,999

1386 Cameron Heath Dr 1 pm to 4 pm $1,250,000

1390 Concord Point Lane 1 pm to 3 pm $769,000

SPRINGFIELD

22151

7503 Axton St 1 pm to 4 pm $535,000

7313 Hogarth St Noon to 3 pm $470,000

22153

7940 Donegal Lane 1 pm to 4 pm $635,000

7705 Matisse Way 10 am to Noon $1,850

VIENNA

22180

403 Colin Lane NW 2 pm to 4 pm $1,499,950

109 Elm St SW 1 pm to 4 pm $1,424,900

807 Park St SE 1 pm to 4 pm $1,790,000

8507 Redwood Dr 2 pm to 4 pm $1,849,900

901 Glyndon SE 1 pm to 3 pm $937,300

901 Glyndon SE #302 1 pm to 3 pm $937,300

22182

1838 Toyon Way 1 pm to 4 pm $1,289,900

1649 Trap Rd 2 pm to 4:30 pm $1,499,888

8509 Capo Ct 1:30 pm to 4 pm $1,199,000

8221 Electric Ave 1 pm to 4 pm $890,000

FAUQUIER COUNTY

BEALETON

22712

11381 Falling Creek Dr 1 pm to 3 pm $399,900

MARSHALL

20115

10206 Wesley Chapel Rd 1 pm to 4 pm $874,000

WARRENTON

20186

147 Royal Ct 1 pm to 3 pm $360,000

7546 Cannoneer Ct Noon to 7 pm $795,000

211 Waterloo St 1 pm to 4 pm $415,000

7546 Cannoneer Ct Noon to 4 pm $795,000

20187

7201 Heron Pl 1 pm to 4 pm $519,000

7218 Heron Pl Noon to 3 pm $579,900

3906 Lake Ashby Ct 2 pm to 4 pm $685,000

8777 Hunt Trl 2 pm to 4 pm $579,900

3674 Osborne Dr 2 pm to 4 pm $474,900

5317 Ambler Ct 2 pm to 4 pm $694,900

LOUDOUN COUNTY

ALDIE

20105

41621 Epping Green Sq 1 pm to 3 pm $450,000

42068 Basalt Dr 1 pm to 4 pm $624,990

41676 Moors Mine Ter 2 pm to 4 pm $540,000

ASHBURN

20147

44732 Tiverton Sq 1 pm to 4 pm $550,000

20497 Milbridge Ter 1 pm to 4 pm $609,000

20792 Exchange St 1 pm to 4 pm $729,000

21026 Timber Ridge Ter #304 1 pm to 4 pm $239,900

20148

23394 Lewis Hunt Sq 1 pm to 4 pm $550,000

43354 Southland St 1 pm to 4 pm $774,900

21038 Athens St 2 pm to 4 pm $693,750

42238 Cameron Parish Dr 2 pm to 4 pm $799,900

BRAMBLETON

42236 Palladian Blue Ter 1 pm to 3 pm $529,000

42435 Rockslide Ter 1 pm to 4 pm $440,000

BROADLANDS

21985 Windy Oaks Sq 1 pm to 4 pm $555,000

HAMILTON

20158

30 S James St 1 pm to 4 pm $412,000

38821 Ridge Ct 1 pm to 3 pm $1,699,999

HILLSBORO

20132

13956 Spring Zephyr Ct 1 pm to 4 pm $599,990

LEESBURG

20175

39846 Thomas Mill Rd 1 pm to 4 pm $620,000

40522 Banshee Dr 1 pm to 3 pm $725,000

40621 Banshee Dr 1 pm to 3 pm $774,900

949 Rhonda Pl SE Noon to 2 pm $645,000

39666 Surreyfield Way 2 pm to 4 pm $600,000

1007 Orr Cir SW 1 pm to 3 pm $485,000

39877 Thomas Mill Rd 1 pm to 4 pm $580,000

676 Gateway Dr SE #805 12:30 pm to 3 pm $224,450

708 Duncan Pl SE 1 pm to 4 pm $650,000

20176

19030 Coton Farm Ct 1 pm to 3 pm $849,000

18439 Rim Rock Cir 1 pm to 4 pm $775,000

9 Memorial Dr NW 1 pm to 4 pm $799,000

110 Slack Lane NE Noon to 3 pm $475,000

18420 Lanier Island Sq 1 pm to 4 pm $619,900

42621 Spinks Ferry Rd 2 pm to 4 pm $659,000

1769 Moultrie Ter NE 1 pm to 4 pm $549,900

18275 Glen Oak Way 1 pm to 3 pm $899,000

POTOMAC FALLS

20165

20860 Great Falls Forest Dr 1 pm to 4 pm $739,000

PURCELLVILLE

20132

37185 Franklins Ford Pl Noon to 2 pm $759,900

309 N Old Dominion Lane 1 pm to 3 pm $515,000

36518 Winding Oak Pl 2 pm to 4 pm $662,500

220 N 31st St 2 pm to 4 pm $425,000

306 Addivon Ter Noon to 3 pm $430,000

STERLING

20164

21739 Calamary Circle 1 pm to 3:30 pm $257,000

18 Providence Sq 2 pm to 4 pm $265,000

20165

20266 Broad Run Dr 2 pm to 4 pm $525,000

20166

46071 Earle Wallace Cir 1:30 pm to 4 pm $709,900

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY

BRISTOW

20136

12758 Merrimont Lane 1 pm to 4 pm $335,000

9133 Ribbon Falls Loop 1 pm to 3:30 pm $399,000

DUMFRIES

22026

2308 Sweet Pepperbrush Loop 1 pm to 3 pm $649,999

17677 Hampstead Ridge Ct 1 pm to 3:30 pm $429,900

16608 Badger Ct 1 pm to 4 pm $479,900

GAINESVILLE

20155

6756 Arthur Hills Dr 2 pm to 4 pm $494,999

14840 Links Pond Cir 10 am to Noon $475,000

7800 Cerro Gordo Rd 1 pm to 4 pm $729,999

14021 Indigo Bunting Court 1 pm to 4 pm $485,000

5734 Yewing Way 1 pm to 4 pm $814,999

14021 Indigo Bunting Ct 1 pm to 4 pm $485,000

13742 Senea Dr 1 pm to 4 pm $475,000

HAYMARKET

20169

1605 Mercer Rd 2 pm to 4 pm $310,000

6056 Alderdale Pl 2 pm to 4 pm $499,990

14475 Chamberry Cir 1 pm to 3 pm $785,000

14353 Chalfont Dr 1 pm to 3 pm $600,000

5790 Gilesburg Dr 1 pm to 3:30 pm $749,000

5658 Bengal Pl 1 pm to 4 pm $609,900

16120 Woodley Hills Rd 1 pm to 4 pm $575,000

MANASSAS

20110

9506 Grays Mill Court 1 pm to 5:30 pm $434,900

20111

7454 Riding Meadow Way 1 pm to 4 pm $334,900

11465 Attingham Ct 1 pm to 4 pm $559,900

20112

13158 Cuyahoga Ct 1 pm to 4 pm $589,900

10874 Penneyrail Pl 2 pm to 5 pm $529,900

12853 Dusty Willow Rd 1 pm to 4 pm $579,999

5940 Lyceum Lane 1 pm to 4 pm $589,900

8914 Haversack Hunt Way 1 pm to 3 pm $410,900

5602 Assateague Pl 1 pm to 3 pm $454,900

8047 Counselor Rd 1 pm to 4 pm $519,000

MANASSAS PARK

20111

9310 Carondelet Dr 1 pm to 4 pm $505,000

9075 Sandra Pl Noon to 2 pm $429,900

140 Denver Dr 2 pm to 4 pm $365,000

NOKESVILLE

20181

10210 Lonesome Rd 2 pm to 4 pm $834,900

TRIANGLE

22172

3341 Dondis Creek Dr Noon to 2 pm $579,000

WOODBRIDGE

22191

500 Belmont Bay Dr #407 1 pm to 3 pm $324,999

440 Belmont Bay Dr #104 2 pm to 4 pm $525,000

780 Monument Ave 1 pm to 4 pm $519,000

13705 Pinnacle St 1 pm to 4 pm $499,900

22192

12616 Yardarm Pl 1 pm to 4 pm $385,000

2911 Lexington Ct 1 pm to 4 pm $253,000

12229 Arabian Pl 1 pm to 4 pm $430,000

1550 Renate Dr 2 pm to 4 pm $140,000

3450 Vale Ct 1 pm to 3 pm $295,000

3285 Corcyra Court 1 pm to 4 pm $325,000

12282 Tideswell Mill Ct 1 pm to 4 pm $724,995

11923 Haddon Lane 1 pm to 4 pm $700,000

22193

5381 Shamus Ct 1 pm to 4 pm $335,000

4717 Koester Dr 1 pm to 4 pm $375,000

13523 Princedale Dr 2 pm to 4 pm $335,000

6234 Oakland Dr 1 pm to 3 pm $484,900

4336 Granby Rd 1 pm to 4 pm $289,900

15004 Lutz Ct 1 pm to 4 pm $450,000

14410 Fairview Lane 1 pm to 4 pm $339,985

STAFFORD COUNTY

STAFFORD

22554

2009 Coast Guard Dr 1 pm to 4 pm $320,000

22 Vanburgh Ct 1 pm to 4 pm $489,999

11 Pinecrest Ct 1 pm to 4 pm $360,000

23 Iris Lane 1 pm to 4 pm $450,000

115 Jennifer Lane 1 pm to 3 pm $385,000

22556

10 Stefaniga Farms Dr 1 pm to 2 pm $940,000

1006 Bailey Ct 1 pm to 4 pm $349,900

2926 Mountain View Rd 2 pm to 4 pm $317,900

OCEAN CITY

21842

2 48th St #1610 11 am to 2 pm $859,900