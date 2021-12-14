Neighbors with George Washington’s Mount Vernon, 8 ½ miles from downtown Alexandria and 10 miles from Washington, Wessynton is a woodsy suburb bustling with history. Long before Wessynton was planned and George Washington owned the land, it was home to the Doeg, a Native American tribe. After the English colonized Virginia, this Doeg hunting ground was granted to George Washington’s predecessors. The Doegs that survived disease and armed conflict brought by the English are believed to have relocated to the eastern bank of the Potomac River or to the northern bank of the Rappahannock River.