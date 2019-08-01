

The 17-acre property includes a 5,000-square-foot sports complex with a half-court basketball floor and a batting cage with a pitching machine. (TruPlace)

If you’d like to work up a sweat on the basketball court or in the batting cage without leaving home, this property in Leesburg may be for you.

The 17-acre estate has a 5,000-square-foot sports complex down the driveway from the house. The building is split between a half-court basketball floor and a batting cage with a pitching machine. An electronic scoreboard above the court keeps track of time and score, and software in the batting cage can tell you where the ball you hit would land in a real stadium. An observation deck is filled with fitness equipment for pre- or post-game workouts. Under the fitness area is a yoga room and bathroom.

Outside the sports complex is a fenced dirt baseball diamond right out of “Field of Dreams.” But instead of cornfields, this one is surrounded by mature trees.

A long driveway winds past the sports complex to the house, providing seclusion and privacy. The 2011 house has a stone exterior on three sides and a long front porch with views of the Blue Ridge Mountains.

The formal living and dining rooms flank the two-story foyer and stairs to the upper level. An elevator, tucked behind the stairs, runs to all three levels: lower, main and upper. A butler’s pantry connects the dining room to the spacious kitchen. A large stone fireplace warms the family room.

An office at the front of the house is designed for homework or home-schooling. An office at the back of the house is for working from home.



The master suite has a two-sided fireplace that warms the bedroom and sitting area. (TruPlace)

A chandelier sparkles over the soaking tub in the master bathroom. (TruPlace)

Upstairs, the master bedroom suite forms an L along one side and the back of the house. A two-sided fireplace warms the bedroom and sitting room. A beverage bar makes it easy to grab coffee in the morning. A pair of walk-in closets leads to the master bathroom. A chandelier sparkles over the soaking tub. A separate steam room is adjacent to the shower.

Each of the four remaining bedrooms on the upper level has an en suite bathroom. A laundry room is also on this floor.

The lower level has a wet bar and a media room with a large projection screen and comfortable recliners. The owners left space for a two-lane bowling alley or a shooting range on this level. A door in the rec room leads to a patio on the side of the house and an outdoor batting range with a pitching machine.



The rocky area behind the pool has two rock slides and two fire bowls. (TruPlace)

Doors in the kitchen, family room and office open to a covered veranda and pool area. Travertine tiles surround the pool and spa. The pool house has a bathroom, dressing area and pergola with a dining area and outdoor kitchen. The rocky area behind the pool has two rock slides and two fire bowls. A fire pit provides warmth on cool nights and a place for making smores.

A home automation system controls lights, sound and security, as well as the fountains in the pool and the fire bowls.

In addition to the four-car garage attached to the house, there is a large paved parking area.

The five-bedroom, 11-bathroom, 12,700-square-foot house is listed at $3.4 million.