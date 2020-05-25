Gerardo Rivera, eNvy’s first buyer, bought a one-bedroom unit on the third floor. He said he went to the sales launch in April 2019 and rushed to make an appointment with the sales team. “I went the next day and signed a contract,” he said. “I see real estate as an investment. This was a good one for me and is worth every penny. I also bought a parking spot.”

Rivera, who sold his home in Old Town Alexandria last summer, is renting now — and working from home because of the coronavirus pandemic. He plans to walk to work once his office, in the L’Enfant Plaza area of Southwest Washington, reopens. “It’ll be a nice, crisp 20 to 25 minutes. If it rains, I’ll jump into the Metro,” he said.

The 11-story eNvy condominium building, in the Navy Yard neighborhood of Southeast Washington, is across the street from the Nationals Park baseball stadium.

Settlements and move-ins are expected to start in June, said Matt Ford, with Urban Pace, which is handling sales.

Model units: The building has studio and one- and two-bedroom units. The entrance to the one-bedroom model unit, 412, opens to a small foyer with a coat closet on one side and the bathroom on the other. The kitchen and then the living-dining area are straight ahead, with a window in the wall at the far end.

The bedroom is off the living room. A very short hallway leads from the bedroom past a walk-in closet to a second bathroom door.

“The layout works for me, myself and I,” Rivera said.

A schematic floor plan for the two-bedroom model unit, 413, shows the unit roughly divided into thirds that run end to end. The entry door opens to the kitchen in the middle third of the condo’s three sections. On one side of the kitchen is a bathroom. Beyond the kitchen, in the middle section, is the open-plan dining and living area, with a wall of windows at the far end.

The two bedrooms are on opposite sides of the living room, which increases privacy because they don’t share a wall. The bedroom on one side is part of a suite that extends, end to end, through a third of the unit and includes a walk-in closet and a private bathroom.

The other bedroom shares another third of the unit with a large closet and the same bathroom near the unit’s entrance and the kitchen. This bathroom has two doors, one from the closet side and the other from the area near the entrance.

The unit also has a hall closet and a closet for a stacked washer and dryer.

Amenities: The building’s lobby is an elegant two-story library with bookcases rising above the mailboxes. The floor is composed of marble slab, herring bone tile and wooden slats. A floating staircase rises to a mezzanine lounge and a conference room that can be reserved. A glass catwalk connects the two sections of the mezzanine.

The building has a fitness center, a Zen garden and a rooftop swimming pool. Use of the heated pool is free for the first year and $250 to $350 a year per household thereafter, depending on how long the pool is open. The rooftop is furnished indoors with a lounge, a dining table and a kitchen. Outdoors, it has a TV, grills, a fire pit and lounge furniture. Views are excellent in all directions, including into the stadium.

Schools: Van Ness Elementary, Jefferson Middle School Academy, Eastern High.

Transit: The Navy Yard-Ballpark station, on Metrorail’s Green, line is steps away. South Capitol Street, a major traffic artery, is around the corner, and Interstates 395 and 695 are close.

eNvy

70 N St. SE, Washington

The 11-story condominium building has 127 units. More than 70 are under contract. The remainder are for sale at prices from $399,900 to $1,129,900.

Builder: Jair Lynch Real Estate Partners

Features: Ceilings are nine to 11 feet high; Kahrs Canvas wood floors are offered in two shades (medium and dark); closets have adjustable hanging and shelving systems by Organized Living. USB outlets and programmable thermostats are installed. Kitchens have soft-close cabinetry by J Suss, a gas stove by Bosch that vents to the outside, a dishwasher hidden behind a cabinet face and a refrigerator with a bottom drawer freezer. Bathrooms have Kohler sinks and tubs, Delta faucets and shower fixtures and an illuminated mirror. Full-size laundry appliances are by GE. Parking spots are available for purchase, for $40,000 each, by owners of units that have more than 600 square feet.

Bedrooms/bathrooms: Studio to 2 / 1 to 2

Square-footage: 547 to 1,329

Condo association fee: 53 cents per square foot