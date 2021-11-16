Conn’s mother, Linda Conn, was a jockey. She is now a trainer at the racetrack where Edgar spent weekends working in the stables. Built in 1933, the track is five blocks to the east of the courthouse. It is now known as the Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races. The racetrack hosts the West Virginia Breeders Classics on the second Saturday night in October. Founded in 1987 by NFL Hall of Famer and West Virginia native Sam Huff, who died Nov. 13, it has awarded more than $29 million in purses.