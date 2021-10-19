They appreciate the house’s layout, in which the main living areas and primary bedroom are on one level. The outdoor patio looks out onto a wooded area, and their street adjoins the rest of the neighborhood by green space and a footpath. The roomy basement and loft areas are accessible each by two short staircases of six steps and a landing, rather than one long staircase, a plus for aging knees and hips. The couple says that visitors’ first response is often, “wow, this is bigger than it looks.”