In the 1960s and ’70s, high-rise buildings began filling up the skyline. Corporations and media companies eventually began calling Rosslyn home, including Gannett and, more recently, Nestle, Politico and WJLA-TV. Raytheon and Boeing put their Washington offices there. According to Arlington County’s Planning and Projects website, Rosslyn contains more than 8.4 million square feet of office space, 580,000 square feet of retail, and 2,140 hotel rooms. It had about 12,000 residents in 2019, according to the Rosslyn Business Improvement District.