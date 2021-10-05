In the past 12 months, four homes have sold in Southpointe Estates, according to Janice Coleman. All are four-bedroom, detached, single-family homes. The highest price was $1.2 million for a four-bedroom, three-bathroom home with one acre. The lowest was $825,000 for a four-bedroom, two-bathroom home with just less than an acre. The two other sales were a $1.1 million home with four bedrooms, three bathrooms and five acres and a four-bedroom, three-bathroom house on a little less than an acre for $870,000. The average sales price was $1 million. One house is on the market. It is a four-bedroom, three-bathroom house on just over an acre for $750,000.