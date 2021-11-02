Adlum’s love of wine was as much practical as it was passionate; he believed that people would be less intoxicated and of better use to society if they were drinking wine rather than whiskey. While that theory didn’t drive down whiskey sales, it led to advancements in U.S. viticulture. Adlum became the first to cultivate the Catawba grape, which grew to be the most widely planted grape in the United States by 1850.