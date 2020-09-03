Their lack of equestrian knowledge did not deter the couple. The Baboyians hired a real estate agent, who showed them four farms. The last farm they looked at wasn’t in great shape. The 20-acre property in Darnestown, Md., had an 1817 farmhouse that had fallen into disrepair, big old pine trees and overgrown hedges that crisscrossed the property.

“It was a mess,” Barbara said. “The whole place was a mess.”

Darnestown horse farm | An aerial view of Evermore Farm. The 20-acre property includes a five-bedroom, eight-bathroom, 9,312-square-foot house, an 1817 farmhouse, a ­seven-stable barn, an indoor riding arena, an outdoor riding ring, paddocks and outbuildings. It is listed at just under $4.4 million.

But when Duke walked up the hill to the old bank barn (one built into a slope), which was falling down, he said to Barbara, “This is where the house is going to go.”

And that was that. The Baboyians bought the farm in 1995, moved into the farmhouse and began turning the property into what they now call Evermore Farm.

They hired architect Bruce Hutchinson to design the new house, and Edward Fuerher of Storybook Homes and Garth Eisenhard to build it. Barbara knew that she wanted a house with a center hall running through the width of it and rooms coming off the hall on each side. She also knew that she wanted stone, white siding and hunter green shutters on the exterior.

Beams from the bank barn were used to build the stables. Barbara designed the barn and indoor riding arena to form a T, with the stables forming the stem and the indoor arena across the top. This allows her to ride her horses from the stables to the arena without going outdoors.

One of the biggest challenges was clearing the land to erect the house, the barn and the arena. Barbara said they had to bring in bulldozers to move the dirt and several dump trucks to haul it away. Along the way, they discovered a spring-fed pond they hadn’t known about when they bought the property. Aided by McHale Landscaping, they have transformed the grounds into a serene oasis with mature plantings, patios and a fountain.

“The best time, the absolute best time, was living in that [1817] house and developing that property,” Barbara said. “This was the highlight of my life. It was so fun. My husband was very kind to let me do all this.”

For the longest time, Barbara struggled to come up with a name for the farm. Then one day, as she was driving up Deakins Lane and saw the property unfold in front of her, she said to herself, “I want to stay here forever.”

“I just want to stay here forever and ever, evermore,” she said. “I thought, ‘Okay, there it is. Evermore.’ ”

Barbara said Duke would say what he liked best about life on the farm is sitting on the front porch rocking chairs, looking down on the fountain and the pond. She said her favorite part is riding in the outdoor ring, which overlooks the entire back of the property.

“This is hard to sell,” she said. “This is a very difficult sale for us. But it’s time. We’re in our 70s.”

Evermore Farm, which includes a five-bedroom, eight-bathroom, 9,312-square-foot house, an 1817 farmhouse, a ­seven-stable barn, an indoor riding arena, an outdoor riding ring, paddocks and outbuildings on 20 acres, is listed at just under $4.4 million.

Listing agents: Jason Mandel and Dan Corr, Washington Fine Properties

