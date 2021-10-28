The Renwick has a minimum of 4,471 square feet and priced from $1,233,995 for four-bedrooms, three full baths and one half-bath. The Parkhurst, which is what the Sokheys selected, starts at $1,283,995 for a minimum of 4,679 square feet. It includes five bedrooms, five full baths and one half-bath. The Kalorama starts at $1,341,995 for a minimum of 5,175 square feet which includes five to eight bedrooms, five to eight baths and one half-bath. Homeowner fees are $160 per year.