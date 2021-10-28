Toll Brothers is building a total of 46 single-family houses on one-acre lots with eight sites currently available for sale. Move-ins are expected to start the fall of 2022.
“We want to be closer to where our kids go to school,” says Bhavini, who works in telecommunication, “and we wanted more land and a less crowded community. We wanted to still feel close enough to everything, including restaurants and shopping, but still feel a little secluded, too.”
The new community is about 10 miles west of Columbia and 20 miles east of Gaithersburg. The designs offer a new take on traditional homes with options for various family configurations.
“Willowcreek features contemporary Craftsman-style home designs,” says Eric Anderson, group president of Toll Brothers. “We offer three flexible floor plans with various structural options such as grand multi-generational living suites, additional garage space, and luxury outdoor living options.”
The multi-generational features include private living areas with an optional morning kitchen, a bedroom and en suite bathroom with a walk-in closet. The target market includes families with live-in grandparents, stay-over guests or adult children who have moved back in after college.
The community’s location is accessible from main population areas while still offering the appeal of being away from it all. “This community is set within a charming country landscape, but you are within minutes of everything the Washington, D.C., and Baltimore metro areas have to offer,” says Anderson. “There are several parks, golf courses and lakes nearby, not to mention hundreds of miles of walking, hiking and biking trails.”
There are three house models: the Renwick, Parkhust and the Kalorama. All are two stories.
The Renwick has a minimum of 4,471 square feet and priced from $1,233,995 for four-bedrooms, three full baths and one half-bath. The Parkhurst, which is what the Sokheys selected, starts at $1,283,995 for a minimum of 4,679 square feet. It includes five bedrooms, five full baths and one half-bath. The Kalorama starts at $1,341,995 for a minimum of 5,175 square feet which includes five to eight bedrooms, five to eight baths and one half-bath. Homeowner fees are $160 per year.
There are several options for how garages and basements can be configured. “All homes come with an unfinished lower-level basement,” says Anderson. “Home buyers have the option to finish the lower level with a recreation room, storage rooms and/or an additional bedroom and bathroom. A two-car garage is included with every home, with the option to expand that to a three- or four-car garage. The option to add an additional two-car garage to the home design has been very popular.”
The Sokheys only looked for a couple of months before picking Willowcreek. Staying in the sweet spot between D.C. and Baltimore was a major selling point for them. “We have lived in Howard County for quite some time and like the availability of shops and restaurants as well as plenty of outdoor activities,” says Bhavini. “There are tons of trails, Columbia Lake, Old Town Ellicott City and Merriweather Post Pavilion that provides a lot of diverse entertainment options without having to travel.”
Schools: Dayton Oaks Elementary, Folly Quarter Middle, Glenelg High
Transit: There’s easy access to Route 32, Route 29, Interstate 70 and Interstate 95.
Nearby: Clarksville Commons, Cattail Creek Country Club, Hobbit’s Glen Golf Club, Triadelphia Reservoir, Western Regional Park
Willowcreek
5300 Greenbridge Rd., Dayton, Md.
A total of 46 houses are scheduled to be built. There are currently eight sites available for sale. Prices range from $1,233,995 to $1,341,995 and above.
Builder: Toll Brothers
Features: The kitchens have islands and walk-in pantries. Great rooms come with a fireplace. The master bathrooms feature soaking tubs, showers with seats, linen storage, and dual vanities.
Bedrooms/bathrooms: 4 to 8 / 4 to 9
Square footage: 4,471 to 5,175
Contact: Lyndsey Comment and Denise Jacobs at 855-232-1718.