The Doans currently rent a one-bedroom apartment in the Courthouse neighborhood of Arlington, Va. They are buying their four-bedroom townhouse for about $800,000 with upgrades such as high-end kitchen appliances, hardwood floors throughout and designer subway tile in their shower.

The base price for each 22-by-42-foot townhouse is $749,900, and the cost can rise to about $900,000 with all the extras. Nine units are available for sale.

The Doans are buying an interior unit with a rec room in the walk-out basement. “We plan to use it as an entertaining space, office and, eventually, a play area for kids,” said Jessica, who also noted the room’s 13-foot-high ceiling.

They opted for a bedroom in the loft space on the top floor, but Jeffrey, a financial planner, will use it as his home office. Jessica, 32, works for the federal government in Arlington’s Crystal City section and plans to commute via the Huntington Metro station, a short walk from the Towns at South Alex.

Morning room: The exterior designs of the community’s 41 townhouses are set, with fiber-cement panels and siding on the upper stories and granite cladding at the base. A two-car garage is positioned at the front of each residence.

The furnished model, the Glendale, is an end unit with rooms in a configuration different from the Doans’. The ground-floor rec room is not sunken but level with the garage. It provides access to a patio running the width of the townhouse and extending about 10 feet into the backyard.

Up a flight of stairs, the main living spaces and the kitchen are arranged in an end-to-end open floor plan, with the kitchen at the center. “We love to cook, so the 13-foot island and pantry with double doors are great features to have,” said Jessica, who opted to upgrade to the gourmet Bosch kitchen package.

The kitchen is flanked by a “morning room” at the rear and a “gathering room” at the front. Either space could be used as a living, a dining or a family room.

On the third floor of the model home, the standard two bedrooms at the front have been combined to make a flex room that could serve as a TV lounge, a game room or an office. The owner’s bedroom suite, at the rear, has two walk-in closets and is customized with a wood-beam ceiling in the model home. A free-standing tub, glass-enclosed shower and double-sink vanity come standard in the owner’s suite bathroom.

The top floor of the model home has a loft bedroom and a bathroom next to the standard rooftop terrace. This arrangement comes standard in the remaining townhouses.

Three decor packages: In choosing interior finishes, buyers have a choice of three design packages — modern, traditional and transitional. The Doans picked the kitchen cabinets and crown molding from the traditional package, and the door handles and other hardware from the modern designs.

The chosen finishes will “keep the rooms feeling bright, since mostly the bathrooms and kitchen will be all white,” says Jessica, who expects to move into the townhouse in the spring. “I feel like if we ever go to sell the home in years to come, it will very much appeal to a wide range of buyers.”

What’s nearby: The Towns at South Alex community, in the Alexandria area of Fairfax County, is adjacent to a mixed-use development under construction. This residential and retail complex will have 400 apartments and up to 44,000 square feet of restaurants and shops, including an Aldi grocery store. A Wegmans, a Whole Foods Market, a Trader Joe’s, a CVS and a Rite Aid are within a few miles, along with the various stores and eateries on Route 1.

Transportation: The townhouses are about three miles from Interstate 495 and the George Washington Memorial Parkway, and they are a short drive from Reagan National Airport and Old Town Alexandria. Several bus lines have stops near the community, and the Huntington Metro station, on the Yellow Line, is a short walk away.

Schools: Mount Eagle Elementary, Mark Twain Middle and Edison High School.

Towns at South Alex

3860 Lowen Valley Dr., Alexandria, Va.

Of the 41 townhouses at South Alex, nine are available for sale, three of which are move-in ready. The four-level Glendale floor plan is offered at a base price of $749,900.

Builder: Craftmark Homes

Features: Nine-foot-high ceilings, hardwood floors on the main level, a rooftop terrace and two-car garages are standard for every townhouse. Kitchens include Bosch stainless-steel appliances, maple-overlay cabinetry, quartz countertops, subway tile backsplashes and pendant lights. Bathrooms come with a free-standing tub, a shower, raised vanities and medicine cabinets. Energy-saving standard features include a tankless gas water heater, LED lighting, a home-automation system and whole-house energy seal package.

Bedrooms/bathrooms: 4 / 5

Square-footage: 2,796

Homeowner association fee: $220 a month includes access to a dog park and a play area, maintenance of homeowners’ lawns and common areas, and snow, trash and recycling removal.

View model: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

Contact: Lori Windsor at lwindsor@craftmarkhomes.com or 703-507-6882.

