Phillies: Aaron Nola is scheduled to pitch for the Phillies on Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium after coming off the team’s COVID-19 list. Nola was one of the Phillies who was in contact tracing following third baseman Alec Bohm’s positive test on July 10 in Boston, forcing the right-hander to miss his scheduled start the next day. Nola did not test positive for COVID-19. The earliest that Bohm could return would be Thursday against the Atlanta Braves, provided that he’s cleared protocol.