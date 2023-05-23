Latest Recipes
Peking Pork Chops
Here, boneless pork chops are lightly pounded just to tenderize, then sliced into chunks and briefly marinated before being fried and tossed in a dark, big-flavored sauce.
French Bread Clam Pizza
Think of this recipe as a shortcut white clam pizza, without a trip to New Haven, Conn.
Almond Cake
Dense but not too sweet, this almond cake recipe relies on almond paste for its velvety texture.
Greek-Style Shrimp Skillet With Tomatoes, Spinach and Feta
This Greek-style skillet dinner of shrimp and herbs, simmered with tomatoes and spinach, topped with feta cheese and baked until the cheese is melted, checks all the boxes.