Aji Verde Pasta Salad

By Anna Luisa Rodriguez

This creamy pasta salad draws inspiration from aji verde, a Peruvian-style green sauce, which often includes mayonnaise, making it a natural fit for a pasta salad dressing. The jalapeño and aji amarillo, a spicy yellow chile paste, add a kick, but you can control the heat by using more or less of each.

Where to buy: Aji amarillo and cotija cheese can be found in well-stocked supermarkets and Latin American markets.

Storage: Refrigerate for up to 4 days. Let sit on the counter for 15 to 30 minutes before serving to take off the chill; you may want to add a little more lime juice to brighten the flavor.

Substitutions: No cotija cheese? Use parmesan. If you can’t find aji amarillo, add 1 more small jalapeño.