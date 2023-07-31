Aji Verde Pasta Salad
This creamy pasta salad draws inspiration from aji verde, a Peruvian-style green sauce, which often includes mayonnaise, making it a natural fit for a pasta salad dressing. The jalapeño and aji amarillo, a spicy yellow chile paste, add a kick, but you can control the heat by using more or less of each.
Where to buy: Aji amarillo and cotija cheese can be found in well-stocked supermarkets and Latin American markets.
Storage: Refrigerate for up to 4 days. Let sit on the counter for 15 to 30 minutes before serving to take off the chill; you may want to add a little more lime juice to brighten the flavor.
Substitutions: No cotija cheese? Use parmesan. If you can’t find aji amarillo, add 1 more small jalapeño.
From Food editorial aide Anna Luisa Rodriguez.
Ingredients
- 1/4 teaspoon fine salt, plus more for the pasta water
- 1 pound short, ridged pasta, such as farfalle, rigatoni or cascatelli
- 2 cups (2 ounces) fresh cilantro leaves
- 1/2 cup mayonnaise
- 3 tablespoons fresh lime juice (from 2 limes); plus lime wedges, for serving
- 2 tablespoons aji amarillo
- 2 jalapeños, roughly chopped, seeds and ribs removed
- 2 cloves garlic, roughly chopped
- 2 1/2 cups corn, fresh or thawed if frozen
- 4 to 5 scallions (1 1/2 ounces), chopped
- 1/3 cup (3 ounces) cotija cheese, crumbled, plus more for serving
Directions
Step 1
Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil over high heat. Add the pasta and cook according to the package instructions, until al dente. Drain and rinse with cool running water to remove excess starch, 10 to 15 seconds.
Step 2
While the pasta is cooking, in a blender, combine the cilantro, mayonnaise, lime juice, aji amarillo, jalapeños, garlic and salt and blend until mostly smooth (some green flecks of cilantro are okay).
Step 3
In a large bowl, stir together the pasta with the sauce, corn, scallions and cotija cheese. Serve while still slightly warm, with more crumbled cotija on top, if desired.
Nutritional Facts
Per serving (scant 1 1/4 cups), based on 10
Calories
310
Carbohydrates
45 g
Cholesterol
8 mg
Fat
11 g
Fiber
3 g
Protein
9 g
Saturated Fat
2 g
Sodium
248 mg
Sugar
3 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
From Food editorial aide Anna Luisa Rodriguez.
Tested by Anna Luisa Rodriguez.