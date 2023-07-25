By Sofia Andrade

A versatile and easy-to-make fried rice dish, arroz chaufa represents a centuries-long culinary tradition in Peru, where Andean ingredients mix with Chinese cooking. The dish was developed by Chinese people who migrated to Peru in the 19th century and wanted to replicate the flavors of home. They eventually started opening restaurants, and the dish rocketed in popularity. Now, chaufa is typical in Peruvian restaurants and homes alike, and a staple of chifa, or Chinese-Peruvian cuisine.

While this recipe is for an arroz chaufa with chicken, it’s also commonly made with beef, seafood (shrimp, squid and fish), hot dogs or just vegetables. Other variations are made with quinoa rather than rice to incorporate more Andean flavors.

Storage: Refrigerate for up to 4 days.

Substitutions: In place of chicken, use another protein, such as extra-firm tofu or lean pork.