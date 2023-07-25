Arroz Chaufa
A versatile and easy-to-make fried rice dish, arroz chaufa represents a centuries-long culinary tradition in Peru, where Andean ingredients mix with Chinese cooking. The dish was developed by Chinese people who migrated to Peru in the 19th century and wanted to replicate the flavors of home. They eventually started opening restaurants, and the dish rocketed in popularity. Now, chaufa is typical in Peruvian restaurants and homes alike, and a staple of chifa, or Chinese-Peruvian cuisine.
While this recipe is for an arroz chaufa with chicken, it’s also commonly made with beef, seafood (shrimp, squid and fish), hot dogs or just vegetables. Other variations are made with quinoa rather than rice to incorporate more Andean flavors.
Storage: Refrigerate for up to 4 days.
Substitutions: In place of chicken, use another protein, such as extra-firm tofu or lean pork.
Adapted from “Peru: The Cookbook” by Gastón Acurio (Phaidon, 2015).
Ingredients
- 3 tablespoons neutral oil, such as vegetable or canola, divided
- 6 large eggs, beaten
- 14 ounces boneless, skinless chicken thighs or breasts, cut into bite-size pieces (see Substitutions)
- 1/2 teaspoon fine salt, divided
- 1/2 medium red bell pepper, seeded and diced
- One (1/4-inch) piece fresh ginger, chopped
- 3 cloves garlic, chopped
- 6 cups cooked white rice (preferably a day old or otherwise chilled)
- 1/4 cup low-sodium soy sauce
- 1 tablespoon oyster sauce (may substitute vegetarian oyster sauce)
- 1 pinch granulated sugar
- 3/4 cup chopped scallions, plus more for garnish
- 1/2 teaspoon sesame oil
Directions
Step 1
In a large wok or pan over medium heat, heat 1 tablespoon of the oil until it shimmers (this will happen very quickly in a wok). Add the eggs, swirling the pan to spread them around, and cook until set into an omelet, 2 to 3 minutes. Gently turn over and cook on the other side until set, about 2 minutes. Transfer to a cutting board, chop into 1/2-inch square pieces and set aside.
Step 2
Season the chicken with 1/4 teaspoon of the salt, add to the pan and stir-fry over high heat until cooked through, about 6 minutes. Transfer the chicken to a plate or platter.
Step 3
Wipe the pan and return it to medium heat. Add the remaining 2 tablespoons of oil, followed by the bell pepper and stir-fry for 1 minute. Add the ginger and garlic and stir-fry until aromatic, a few seconds. Add the rice and stir-fry for 3 minutes or until warmed through.
Step 4
Return the chicken to the pan, and stir in the soy sauce and oyster sauce. Add the egg and sugar, season with the remaining salt, and stir-fry for another 2 minutes. Add the chopped scallions and sesame oil; stir-fry, mixing everything thoroughly, until warmed through, about 1 minute.
Step 5
Divide among bowls, top with sliced scallions if desired, and serve hot.
Nutritional Facts
Per serving (generous 1 1/2 cups), based on 6
Calories
429
Carbohydrates
48 g
Cholesterol
224 mg
Fat
14 g
Fiber
1 g
Protein
27 g
Saturated Fat
2 g
Sodium
752 mg
Sugar
1 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
Adapted from “Peru: The Cookbook” by Gastón Acurio (Phaidon, 2015).
Tested by Sofia Andrade.