Asparagus Piccata With Couscous

By Hetty Lui McKinnon

Seasonal asparagus needs very little help to shine, but when “piccata-ed,” it becomes silky and irresistibly indulgent. The piccata flavors of lemon, butter and capers are all here, but this dish is extra velvety thanks to the attention given to the lemons: In addition to both the zest and juice, one of the lemons is charred, which draws out sweetness, balances acidity and results in more complexity. While this dish can be eaten as a light meal or side, it can also be treated as a blank canvas that can be tailored to your appetite. Serve it with couscous, or add chickpeas or a grain and turn it into a main meal salad; bulk it up with noodles or mashed potatoes; or eat it with bread to mop up the briny juices.

This recipe is featured in the Plant Powered II newsletter. Sign up here.

Storage: Refrigerate for up to 4 days.

Substitutions: If you do not want to serve couscous, consider quinoa, pasta, bread, rice noodles, mashed potato or polenta. No asparagus? Try this recipe with broccoli, cauliflower, summer squash or zucchini.