Asparagus Piccata With Couscous
Seasonal asparagus needs very little help to shine, but when “piccata-ed,” it becomes silky and irresistibly indulgent. The piccata flavors of lemon, butter and capers are all here, but this dish is extra velvety thanks to the attention given to the lemons: In addition to both the zest and juice, one of the lemons is charred, which draws out sweetness, balances acidity and results in more complexity. While this dish can be eaten as a light meal or side, it can also be treated as a blank canvas that can be tailored to your appetite. Serve it with couscous, or add chickpeas or a grain and turn it into a main meal salad; bulk it up with noodles or mashed potatoes; or eat it with bread to mop up the briny juices.
Storage: Refrigerate for up to 4 days.
Substitutions: If you do not want to serve couscous, consider quinoa, pasta, bread, rice noodles, mashed potato or polenta. No asparagus? Try this recipe with broccoli, cauliflower, summer squash or zucchini.
From cookbook author Hetty Lui McKinnon.
Ingredients
For the couscous
- 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 1/2 cups couscous
- 2 cups water
- 1/4 teaspoon fine salt
For the asparagus
- 2 lemons, divided
- 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided, plus more as needed
- 2 pounds asparagus (2 bunches), woody ends trimmed
- 1/2 teaspoon fine salt, divided, plus more as needed
- Freshly ground black pepper
- 1/2 cup water
- 4 tablespoons vegan butter, such as Miyoko’s brand
- 2 tablespoons capers in brine, rinsed
- 1/2 cup fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves, roughly chopped and divided
Directions
Step 1
Make the couscous: In a medium skillet over medium-high heat, heat the oil until it shimmers. Add the couscous and cook, stirring frequently, until the grains begin to brown, about 5 minutes. Add the water and salt, and stir briefly to combine. Bring to a boil, cover, then remove from the heat and let sit until the liquid is absorbed and the couscous is tender, about 7 minutes.
Step 2
Make the asparagus: Cut one lemon into 1/4-inch-thick slices and remove the seeds. Using a rasp grater, such as a Microplane, zest the other lemon and set the zest aside. Halve the zested lemon and juice it.
Step 3
Heat your largest skillet over high heat until almost smoking. Working in batches, drizzle 1 tablespoon of olive oil, then add half the asparagus in a single layer. Season with 1/4 teaspoon of salt and a pinch of pepper and cook, undisturbed, until the underside is charred, 2 to 3 minutes.
Step 4
Flip the asparagus over and cook until charred on the other side, about 2 minutes. Transfer to a large, rimmed baking sheet, arrange in a single layer – avoid piling the asparagus on top of one another as the heat will make them lose their greenness – and repeat with the remaining oil and asparagus. Let cool.
Step 5
Return the skillet to high heat. Add the lemon slices and cook undisturbed until charred and golden, 60 to 90 seconds. Flip the slices over, reduce the heat to low, and add the water, butter and capers. Cook, stirring, until the butter has melted. Add 2 tablespoons of lemon juice, and a big pinch of black pepper. Stir in half of the parsley until combined, about 30 seconds. Turn off the heat and taste, adjusting the salt, pepper and/or lemon juice, if needed.
Step 6
When ready to serve, uncover and fluff the couscous with a fork. Divide the asparagus and couscous among plates and pour the lemon-caper sauce over them. Sprinkle with the remaining parsley and the reserved lemon zest, and top with the charred lemon slices. Drizzle with olive oil, if desired, and serve.
Nutritional Facts
Per serving (a quarter of the asparagus, 3 tablespoons sauce and 1 cup couscous)
Calories
480
Carbohydrates
62 g
Cholesterol
0 mg
Fat
21 g
Fiber
9 g
Protein
14 g
Saturated Fat
11 g
Sodium
656 mg
Sugar
5 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
Tested by Amanda Erickson.