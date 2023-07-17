Baked or Air Fryer Bagel Chips
These chips are so good you’ll be intentionally buying (or baking) extra bagels to make them. We offer instructions on how to make them in the oven and air fryer.
Consider this recipe a template to make your ideal bagel chips. Use any type of bagel you like, whether stale or fresh, though stale bagels will bake quicker. We liked the combination of oil and butter for brushing, but you can use just one, if you prefer. If your bagels are not seasoned already, toss the chips with your own everything spice (see related recipe) or other favorite spice blend. While we enjoyed the heft of 1/4-inch-slices, the bagels can be sliced to your desired thickness.
Storage: Store in an airtight bag or container at room temperature for up to 2 weeks.
Note: This recipe was tested in a Cosori 5.8-quart air fryer. Depending on the appliance you use, you may need to adjust the cooking time and/or temperature to achieve the desired results.
From Voraciously staff writer Becky Krystal.
Ingredients
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
- 3 medium bagels (about 10 ounces total), stale or fresh, cut into 1/4-inch-thick rounds
- 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more to taste
- Everything spice or other spice blend of your choice, for sprinkling (optional)
Directions
Step 1
If baking in the oven, position a rack in the middle and preheat to 350 degrees. If using the air fryer, set to 330 degrees and preheat until the appliance signals it’s ready.
Step 2
In a small bowl, whisk together the oil and butter.
Step 3
Brush one side of each bagel slice with the oil-butter mixture and set on a large, rimmed baking sheet (it sounds fiddly, but this ensures more even coverage than if you tossed everything together in a bowl). Season with half of the salt and some of the everything spice, if using. Flip the slices over and repeat the brushing, then season with the remaining salt and more everything spice. Be sure the slices are in a single layer with as little overlap as possible.
Step 4
If using the oven, bake for 12 to 18 minutes, or until the chips are crisp and golden, or they have reached your desired level of crunch (they will get a bit harder as they cool). Halfway through baking, rotate the pan from front to back and stir the chips. Stale bagels will be done on the lower end of the range, while fresh ones will take longer.
Step 5
If using the air fryer, transfer the coated and salted bagel slices to the air fryer basket and bake for 13 to 16 minutes, or until crisp and golden, stirring the chips two or three times during baking.
Step 6
Let the chips cool completely before serving or storing.
Nutritional Facts
Per serving (1/2 cup)
Calories
132
Carbohydrates
19 g
Cholesterol
6 mg
Fat
5 g
Fiber
2 g
Protein
3 g
Saturated Fat
2 g
Sodium
229 mg
Sugar
2 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
From Voraciously staff writer Becky Krystal.
Tested by Becky Krystal.