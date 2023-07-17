Baked or Air Fryer Bagel Chips

By Becky Krystal

These chips are so good you’ll be intentionally buying (or baking) extra bagels to make them. We offer instructions on how to make them in the oven and air fryer.

Consider this recipe a template to make your ideal bagel chips. Use any type of bagel you like, whether stale or fresh, though stale bagels will bake quicker. We liked the combination of oil and butter for brushing, but you can use just one, if you prefer. If your bagels are not seasoned already, toss the chips with your own everything spice (see related recipe) or other favorite spice blend. While we enjoyed the heft of 1/4-inch-slices, the bagels can be sliced to your desired thickness.

Storage: Store in an airtight bag or container at room temperature for up to 2 weeks.

Note: This recipe was tested in a Cosori 5.8-quart air fryer. Depending on the appliance you use, you may need to adjust the cooking time and/or temperature to achieve the desired results.