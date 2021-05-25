Baked Meatball Sub
The simple recipe adapted from “Leon Happy Fast Food” quickly delivers a classic American sandwich. Bake the meatballs on a wire rack set inside a rimmed sheet pan. It's hands-off cooking and allows some of their fat to drip away. If you don’t have a rack, you can cook them on the lightly oiled baking sheet, but may want to place the cooked meatballs on a towel-lined platter to drain after cooking. Use your favorite marinara or make the quick sauce below. Sprinkle the subs with fresh Parmesan cheese to finish. You can overstuff them or have a few meatballs leftover.
Leftover meatballs and sauce can be refrigerated for up to 3 days.
Note: You may have a few meatballs leftover.
Adapted from “Leon Happy Fast Food” by Rebecca Seal, Jack Burke and John Vincent (Conran, 2020).
Ingredients
- 3/4 cups fresh basil leaves, divided
- 1 pound lean ground beef (93 percent lean or higher)
- 1 large egg, lightly beaten
- 2 tablespoons breadcrumbs, plain or Italian
- 1 scallion, finely chopped
- 2 teaspoons garlic powder, divided
- 2 tablespoons freshly grated parmesan cheese, plus more for serving
- 1/2 teaspoons fine sea salt or table salt, plus more as needed
- 1/2 teaspoons freshly ground black pepper, plus more as needed
- 1 cup tomato puree
- 2 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more as needed
- 1/4 teaspoons dried oregano, preferably Italian
- 1/4 teaspoons dried basil
- 1/4 teaspoons crushed red pepper flakes (optional)
- 4 sub rolls (or any kind of long, sturdy roll or baguette), top-split or side split
Directions
Step 1
Position a rack in the middle of the oven and preheat to 375 degrees. Set a wire rack inside a large, rimmed sheet pan.
Step 2
Finely chop about 2 tablespoons of the basil. Then, in a large bowl, combine the beef, egg, breadcrumbs, scallion, 1 teaspoon of garlic powder, the Parmesan cheese, the chopped basil, salt and pepper. Gently mix just until everything is evenly combined, but don’t work the mixture too much or the meatballs will be dense and tough.
Step 3
Divide the mixture into 12 equal portions and shape each one into a ball; transfer the meatballs to the prepared baking sheet. Bake for 20 minutes, or until cooked through with an internal temperature of 165 degrees.
Step 4
While the meatballs are baking, make the sauce. In a small saucepan over medium heat, combine the tomato puree, olive oil, the remaining garlic powder, oregano, dried basil and crushed red pepper flakes, if using, and bring to a simmer. Cook for 5 minutes or until slightly thickened, taste and season with the salt and pepper as needed. Remove from the heat, cover to keep warm and set aside.
Step 5
A minute or so before the meatballs are done, slip the rolls onto a baking sheet pan and put them in the oven for about 2 minutes to warm.
Step 6
When the meatballs are done, remove them and the rolls from the oven. Set the split sub rolls out in front of you. Halve the meatballs (or not, if you prefer, but halving stops them falling out of the sandwich). Spread the cut sides of the bread with a little of the sauce, then stuff with meatballs and spoon over a little more sauce.
Step 7
Sprinkle the subs with extra Parmesan and the remaining whole basil leaves, and serve.
Step 8
NOTE: Cheese lovers can add a slice of provolone or mozzarella to the subs and broil them for 1 minute or until the cheese is melted and bubbly before adding the whole basil leaves.
Nutritional Facts
Per serving (1 roll, 3 meatballs, 3 tablespoons sauce)
Calories
471
Carbohydrates
51 g
Cholesterol
120 mg
Fat
14 g
Fiber
3 g
Protein
36 g
Saturated Fat
4 g
Sodium
900 mg
Sugar
4 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
Tested by Ann Maloney