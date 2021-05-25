Baked Meatball Sub

The simple recipe adapted from “Leon Happy Fast Food” quickly delivers a classic American sandwich. Bake the meatballs on a wire rack set inside a rimmed sheet pan. It's hands-off cooking and allows some of their fat to drip away. If you don’t have a rack, you can cook them on the lightly oiled baking sheet, but may want to place the cooked meatballs on a towel-lined platter to drain after cooking. Use your favorite marinara or make the quick sauce below. Sprinkle the subs with fresh Parmesan cheese to finish. You can overstuff them or have a few meatballs leftover.

Leftover meatballs and sauce can be refrigerated for up to 3 days.

