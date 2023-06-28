Baked Zucchini “Fries”

Time Icon Active: 15 mins | Total: 30 mins

Step 1 Position a rack in the upper third of the oven and preheat to 450 degrees. Spray a large, rimmed baking sheet with the cooking spray.

Step 2 Trim the ends off the zucchini, then slice each in half lengthwise. Use a small spoon to scoop out the seeds, then cut the zucchini into 3- to 4-inch-long and 1/2-inch-wide strips, shaped like french fries.

Step 3 In a medium bowl whisk the egg. On a plate or shallow dish, combine the panko, parmesan cheese, garlic powder and black pepper.

Step 4 Add the zucchini to the bowl with the egg and toss to coat. Working with one piece of zucchini at a time, dip each piece into the panko mixture, pressing a bit so it adheres, then transfer to the prepared baking sheet. Repeat with the remaining zucchini and panko, then spray generously with the cooking spray.

Step 5 Roast for about 15 minutes, or until the zucchini fries are tender but still firm, and nicely browned.

Step 6 While the zucchini is roasting, in a small saucepan over low heat, warm the marinara sauce, if using.