Baked Zucchini “Fries”
Here, french fry-shaped zucchini pieces are coated in a savory mixture of parmesan cheese, panko and garlic powder, and baked so they are scrumptiously crunchy outside and soft and tender inside. They give all the satisfaction of battered, deep-fried zucchini in a healthier, less messy way. Delicious on their own, or dipped in warmed marinara sauce, the "fries" are best served immediately, but that’s no problem because they’re sure to get gobbled up before you can say “summer squash.”
From cookbook author and registered nutritionist dietitian Ellie Krieger.
Ingredients
- Nonstick cooking spray
- 2 medium zucchini (1 pound total)
- 1 large egg
- 1/2 cup panko
- 1/2 cup (1 1/2 ounces) grated parmesan cheese
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 1/2 cup prepared marinara sauce, for serving (optional)
Directions
Step 1
Position a rack in the upper third of the oven and preheat to 450 degrees. Spray a large, rimmed baking sheet with the cooking spray.
Step 2
Trim the ends off the zucchini, then slice each in half lengthwise. Use a small spoon to scoop out the seeds, then cut the zucchini into 3- to 4-inch-long and 1/2-inch-wide strips, shaped like french fries.
Step 3
In a medium bowl whisk the egg. On a plate or shallow dish, combine the panko, parmesan cheese, garlic powder and black pepper.
Step 4
Add the zucchini to the bowl with the egg and toss to coat. Working with one piece of zucchini at a time, dip each piece into the panko mixture, pressing a bit so it adheres, then transfer to the prepared baking sheet. Repeat with the remaining zucchini and panko, then spray generously with the cooking spray.
Step 5
Roast for about 15 minutes, or until the zucchini fries are tender but still firm, and nicely browned.
Step 6
While the zucchini is roasting, in a small saucepan over low heat, warm the marinara sauce, if using.
Step 7
Serve the zucchini hot, with the sauce alongside, if desired.
Nutritional Facts
Per serving (about 8 pieces and 2 tablespoons sauce)
Calories
63
Carbohydrates
7 g
Cholesterol
27 mg
Fat
2 g
Fiber
1 g
Protein
5 g
Saturated Fat
1 g
Sodium
110 mg
Sugar
3 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
Tested by Olga Massov.