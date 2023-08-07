Barbecue Chicken Quesadillas

By Aaron Hutcherson

These quesadillas are easy, cheesy and full of flavor. Pickled jalapeños add a pleasant kick of heat, but you can omit them if you are spice-averse. Using a store-bought rotisserie chicken saves you the trouble of cooking the meat yourself. If you want to cut down on cooking time, use a griddle or multiple skillets so you can make more than one quesadilla at a time. If using a rotisserie or roasted chicken, be sure to taste the meat on its own and adjust the salt level in the recipe as needed.

Storage: Refrigerate leftovers for up to 4 days.