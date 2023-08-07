Barbecue Chicken Quesadillas
These quesadillas are easy, cheesy and full of flavor. Pickled jalapeños add a pleasant kick of heat, but you can omit them if you are spice-averse. Using a store-bought rotisserie chicken saves you the trouble of cooking the meat yourself. If you want to cut down on cooking time, use a griddle or multiple skillets so you can make more than one quesadilla at a time. If using a rotisserie or roasted chicken, be sure to taste the meat on its own and adjust the salt level in the recipe as needed.
Storage: Refrigerate leftovers for up to 4 days.
From Voraciously staff writer Aaron Hutcherson.
Ingredients
- 1 tablespoon canola oil or other neutral oil, plus more as needed
- 1 medium onion (7 ounces), thinly sliced
- 1 red bell pepper (7 ounces), thinly sliced
- 1 teaspoon ground cumin
- 1/4 teaspoon fine salt
- 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 1 cup (5 ounces) chopped cooked chicken, white and/or dark meat
- 1/4 cup barbecue sauce
- 1/4 cup diced pickled jalapeño slices (optional)
- Six (8-inch) whole-wheat or flour tortillas
- 8 ounces sharp cheddar or colby jack cheese, shredded (about 2 cups)
- Sour cream and/or guacamole, for serving
Directions
Step 1
In a medium skillet over medium-high heat, heat the oil until it shimmers. Add the onion, bell pepper, cumin, salt and black pepper and cook, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables soften and are charred in spots, about 10 minutes. Transfer to a bowl, add the chicken, barbecue sauce and jalapeños, if using, and stir to combine.
Step 2
Reduce the heat to medium. For each quesadilla, add 1 tortilla to the same skillet you cooked the vegetables in and sprinkle about 1/3 cup cheese evenly over top. Spread about 1/3 cup of the chicken mixture over half of the tortilla and cook until the cheese is melted and the tortilla starts to crisp on the bottom, about 4 minutes. Fold the tortilla in half over the filling and transfer it to a plate or platter. Repeat with the remaining tortillas, cheese and filling. (If the skillet ever gets dry, brush with a thin layer of oil.) Cut each quesadilla in half, if desired, and serve with sour cream and/or guacamole for dipping.
Nutritional Facts
Per serving (1 quesadilla), based on 6
Calories
399
Carbohydrates
33 g
Cholesterol
60 mg
Fat
20 g
Fiber
3 g
Protein
21 g
Saturated Fat
9 g
Sodium
745 mg
Sugar
7 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
Tested by Aaron Hutcherson.