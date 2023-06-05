Beans With Smoked Pork Neck Bones

By Aaron Hutcherson

These Southern-style, slow-cooked beans rely on smoked pork neck bones for deep, savory flavor. They can be served as a side dish or as the star of the meal with cornbread to soak up the cooking liquid, and a dollop of sweet relish for a contrasting brightness. The cooking time can vary based on the age and quality of the beans.

Where to Buy: Smoked pork neck bones can be found at well-stocked supermarkets, butcher shops and online.

Storage: Refrigerate leftovers for up to 4 days.

Substitutions: Pinto beans are common, but this recipe will work with any type of dried bean. Instead of pork neck bones, you can use other smoked meat, such as ham hocks, turkey necks or wings.