Beans With Smoked Pork Neck Bones
These Southern-style, slow-cooked beans rely on smoked pork neck bones for deep, savory flavor. They can be served as a side dish or as the star of the meal with cornbread to soak up the cooking liquid, and a dollop of sweet relish for a contrasting brightness. The cooking time can vary based on the age and quality of the beans.
Where to Buy: Smoked pork neck bones can be found at well-stocked supermarkets, butcher shops and online.
Storage: Refrigerate leftovers for up to 4 days.
Substitutions: Pinto beans are common, but this recipe will work with any type of dried bean. Instead of pork neck bones, you can use other smoked meat, such as ham hocks, turkey necks or wings.
From Voraciously staff writer Aaron Hutcherson.
Ingredients
- 1 pound dried pinto beans, picked over and rinsed
- 8 ounces smoked pork neck bones
- 1 medium yellow onion (8 ounces), chopped
- 3 cloves garlic, peeled and smashed
- 2 bay leaves
- 1 teaspoon fine salt, plus more to taste
- 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, plus more to taste
- Cornbread, for serving (optional)
- Sweet relish, for serving (optional)
Directions
Step 1
In a large Dutch oven or other heavy pot set over medium-high heat, combine the beans, neck bones, onion, garlic, bay leaves, salt and pepper with enough water to cover by 2 inches.
Step 2
Bring the water to a boil, reduce to a gentle simmer, cover, and simmer until the beans are very tender, 1 to 1 1/2 hours, or longer. (Periodically check and add more hot water if needed to keep the beans submerged.) Test at least five beans from different parts of the pot to make sure they are tender. Discard the bay leaves. Transfer the neck bones to a cutting board, pick the meat off the bones into small pieces and return the meat to the beans, discarding the bones. Taste, and season with more salt and/or pepper, if needed. Serve spooned over cornbread and topped with relish, if desired.
Nutritional Facts
Per serving (1/2 cup), based on 16
Calories
150
Carbohydrates
19 g
Cholesterol
16 mg
Fat
4 g
Fiber
5 g
Protein
9 g
Saturated Fat
2 g
Sodium
405 mg
Sugar
1 g
This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.
Tested by Aaron Hutcherson.